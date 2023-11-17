2023 Melon Music Awards: BTS' Jungkook, Jimin, Jisoo and other nominees
Here are the nominations for the 2023 Melon Music Awards
The 2023 Melon Music Awards will be held at Inspire Arena in Incheon on December 2. Ahead of the K-pop world's big event, its nominees were announced, including fan-favourite idols like BTS stars Jungkook and Jimin. Additionally, on November 17, this year's Melon Top 10 artists were revealed. The selection for this category is based on 80 per cent Melon digital scores and 20 per cent user votes. The artists falling in this category get automatically nominated for Artist of the Year.
Who are the Melon Top 10 artists?
Through a voting from November 2 to November 16, this year's top 10 artists were selected out of the 30 candidates for the category. Based on the user voting results, the top 10 artists are-
- BTS
- Seventeen
- Lim Young Woong
- Jungkook
- aespa
- IVE
- LE SSERAFIM
- NCT DREAM
- NewJeans
- (G)I-DLE
The nominations for 2023 Melon Music Awards
Here is the full list of nominations for the upcoming K-pop award show, which will be streamed live via Melon, Wavve, ABEMA TV, and Beyond LIVE on December 2, 5 p.m. KST.
Album of the Year
- Jimin- Face
- NCT Dream- ISTJ
- Seventeen- FML
- IVE- I've IVE
- NewJeans- Get Up
- aespa- My World
- TOMORROW x TOGETHER- The Name Chapter: Temptation
- LE SSERAFIM- UNFORGIVEN
- (G)I-DLE- I Feel
- Parc Jae Jung- Alone
Song of the Year
- Seventeen BSS- Fighting ft. Lee Young Ji
- NCT Dream- Candy
- NewJeans- Ditto
- IVE- I AM
- aespa- Spicy
- LE SSERAFIM- UNFORGIVEN ft. Nile Rodgers
- (G)I-DLE- Queencard
- Parc Jae Jung- Let's Say Goodbye
- STAYC- Teddy Bear
- Jisoo- Flower
Rookie of the Year
- ZEROBASEONE
- PLAVE
- RIIZE
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- KISS OF LIFE
Best Solo Artist (Female)
- Lee Young Ji
- Jisoo
- Zia
- Shin Ye Young
- Song Haye
Best Solo Artist (Male)
- Jungkook
- Lim Young Woong
- BIG Naughty
- DK
- Woody
Best Group (Female)
- aespa
- NewJeans
- IVE
- LE SSERAFIM
- (G)I-DLE
Best Group (Male)
- BTS
- NCT Dream
- Seventeen
- TOMORROW x TOGETHER
- Seventeen BSS
Best OST
- (G)I-DLE Miyeon for The Painted On The Moonlight
- Paul Kim for You Remember
- Younha for Letter
- Lim Jae Hyun for Heaven (2023)
- BIG Naughty for With Me
Best Pop Artist
- Charlie Puth
- SZA
- Ed Sheeran
- Sia
- Post Malone
Kakao Bank Favorite Star
- BTS
- Seventeen
- Lim Young Woong
- aespa
- ENHYPEN
- IVE
- NCT Dream
- NewJeans
- RIIZE
- ZEROBASEONE