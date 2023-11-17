2023 Melon Music Awards: BTS' Jungkook, Jimin, Jisoo and other nominees

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByArya Vaishnavi
Nov 17, 2023 04:56 PM IST

Here are the nominations for the 2023 Melon Music Awards

The 2023 Melon Music Awards will be held at Inspire Arena in Incheon on December 2. Ahead of the K-pop world's big event, its nominees were announced, including fan-favourite idols like BTS stars Jungkook and Jimin. Additionally, on November 17, this year's Melon Top 10 artists were revealed. The selection for this category is based on 80 per cent Melon digital scores and 20 per cent user votes. The artists falling in this category get automatically nominated for Artist of the Year.

Who are the Melon Top 10 artists?

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently on a hiatus as a group.

Through a voting from November 2 to November 16, this year's top 10 artists were selected out of the 30 candidates for the category. Based on the user voting results, the top 10 artists are-

  1. BTS
  2. Seventeen
  3. Lim Young Woong
  4. Jungkook
  5. aespa
  6. IVE
  7. LE SSERAFIM
  8. NCT DREAM
  9. NewJeans
  10. (G)I-DLE

The nominations for 2023 Melon Music Awards

Here is the full list of nominations for the upcoming K-pop award show, which will be streamed live via Melon, Wavve, ABEMA TV, and Beyond LIVE on December 2, 5 p.m. KST.

Album of the Year

  1. Jimin- Face
  2. NCT Dream- ISTJ
  3. Seventeen- FML
  4. IVE- I've IVE
  5. NewJeans- Get Up
  6. aespa- My World
  7. TOMORROW x TOGETHER- The Name Chapter: Temptation
  8. LE SSERAFIM- UNFORGIVEN
  9. (G)I-DLE- I Feel
  10. Parc Jae Jung- Alone

Song of the Year

  1. Seventeen BSS- Fighting ft. Lee Young Ji
  2. NCT Dream- Candy
  3. NewJeans- Ditto
  4. IVE- I AM
  5. aespa- Spicy
  6. LE SSERAFIM- UNFORGIVEN ft. Nile Rodgers
  7. (G)I-DLE- Queencard
  8. Parc Jae Jung- Let's Say Goodbye
  9. STAYC- Teddy Bear
  10. Jisoo- Flower

Rookie of the Year

  1. ZEROBASEONE
  2. PLAVE
  3. RIIZE
  4. BOYNEXTDOOR
  5. KISS OF LIFE

Best Solo Artist (Female)

  1. Lee Young Ji
  2. Jisoo
  3. Zia
  4. Shin Ye Young
  5. Song Haye

Best Solo Artist (Male)

  1. Jungkook
  2. Lim Young Woong
  3. BIG Naughty
  4. DK
  5. Woody

Best Group (Female)

  1. aespa
  2. NewJeans
  3. IVE
  4. LE SSERAFIM
  5. (G)I-DLE

Best Group (Male)

  1. BTS
  2. NCT Dream
  3. Seventeen
  4. TOMORROW x TOGETHER
  5. Seventeen BSS

Best OST

  1. (G)I-DLE Miyeon for The Painted On The Moonlight
  2. Paul Kim for You Remember
  3. Younha for Letter
  4. Lim Jae Hyun for Heaven (2023)
  5. BIG Naughty for With Me

Best Pop Artist

  1. Charlie Puth
  2. SZA
  3. Ed Sheeran
  4. Sia
  5. Post Malone

Kakao Bank Favorite Star

  1. BTS
  2. Seventeen
  3. Lim Young Woong
  4. aespa
  5. ENHYPEN
  6. IVE
  7. NCT Dream
  8. NewJeans
  9. RIIZE
  10. ZEROBASEONE

