A$AP Rocky released from jail on 4.19 crore bail after arrest in shooting case

Rapper A$AP Rocky, who was recently taken into police custody in connection with November 2021 shooting, has been released from jail. As per a new report, the rapper was arrested on Wednesday morning and released in the afternoon on a bail amount of $550,000 ( ₹4.19 crore). He was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport after arriving from Barbados with his girlfriend, singer Rihanna. (Also Read | Parents-to-be Rihanna and A$AP Rocky put break-up rumours to rest as they step out for dinner date in Barbados. See pics)

The performer, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement on Wednesday. He was wanted in connection with a November 6 shooting after an argument escalated, authorities told news agency AP. He is accused of firing a handgun at an acquaintance, who sustained a minor injury and later sought medical treatment, police said.

As per an ET Online report, A$AP Rocky was booked and released on a felony charge of assault. "Yes, he was released," ET quoted Los Angeles Police Department Public Information Officer Lee. He was arrested at 8.20 am and interviewed at the LAPD Robbery Homicide Division before being booked at the Metropolitan Detention Centre. The rapper was released at 3.27 pm.

A court date for the rapper has been fixed for August 17 at the LAX Superior Courthouse. ET Online quoted the LA District Attorney's Office as saying, "A case has been presented and is under review." After his arrest, a search was done in the rapper's Los Angeles home.

A few days ago, the rapper was seen in Barbados with Rihanna. The celebrity couple in January this year announced that they were expecting their first child together.

In 2019, A$AP Rocky was detained for nearly a month in Sweden after a street brawl. He was found guilty of assault and given a “conditional sentence” that meant no additional time in jail. The rapper and two members of his entourage were convicted of beating and kicking a 19-year-old man following an argument.

