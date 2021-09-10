Abhijeet Sawant :I would get emotional and talk to Bappa

Abhijeeet Sawant is excited about Ganeshostav. He shares that he has a special connect with Lord Ganesha.

The Indian Idol 1 winner says, “I am a Ganesha devotee. When I had not won Indian Idol and life was haywire, I would talk to Him. I would get emotional before Bappa and ask him about my future. And whenever I would see him, I would see a vishal roop of Ganesha, with a loving, kind face. Keeping that feeling, I have composed and sung a new Marathi song on Bappa on Ganesh Chaturthi. I don’t know how many people will resonate with my feeling but I have tried my best.”

Though he has sung songs on Ganesha in his second album with other singers, Rahul Vaidya and Prajakta Shukre. And while the album worked back then, Sawant felt they were typical songs and they “didn’t express” his emotions for Ganesha. “We had shot a video which also featured my mum and dad. I had not composed the songs which is why I have poured my feelings for Bappa in this new song and I hope people like it,” he shares.

The singer who has sung many film and indie songs, admits that he hasn’t really worked much in the Marathi music industry. He says, “It wasn’t that I didn’t want to. In fact, I did playback for smaller films. After Indian Idol, the first song was for a Marathi film which was a small budget film and didn’t even release in big cities in Maharashtra. I have studied Marathi in a Marathi medium school so the language is in my blood. I am happy to see my song, Sar Sukhachi Shravani from the film Mangalashtak Once More (2014) still a favourite among audiences. I hope to do more work in Marathi soon.”

Talking about his association with Pune, Sawant, who lived in Pune for a few years and even bought a house in the city, shares he really enjoys Pune. “I love how the whole city has developed; it’s wonderful. Pure shaher ka rang badal chuka hai. The way outer Pune is growing makes me feel happy but I also feel that from a being a quiet, small town, it has grown into a big city. Shanti aur sukun ab kho gaya wahan. It is turning into Mumbai. I am glad there are many famous devsthan including Dagdusheth. What I love about Pune is its culture as there is a lot of acceptance for new things while maintaining a balance and preserving their own culture and traditions,” he concludes.