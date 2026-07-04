Adam Sandler officiates Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce wedding; Austin Swift stands as man of honor

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married! The wedding featured an A-list guest list, custom Christian Dior Haute Couture outfits, and comedian Adam Sandler as the officiant.
The “royal wedding” of the music world departed from traditional wedding customs. Instead of bridesmaids and groomsmen, Swift's younger brother, Austin Swift, served as her "Man of Honor." Kelce's brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, stood beside him as Best Man.
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Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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