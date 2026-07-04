Who attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding? Full guest list revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding celebration has turned New York City into the center of attention this weekend. The couple is hosting a massive event at Madison Square Garden on July 3, with celebrities, NFL stars, close friends and family arriving throughout the day. While Swift and Kelce have not publicly shared details themselves, reports from Reuters, The Guardian and several entertainment outlets point to a large-scale private celebration at the iconic venue, complete with tight security, street closures and a guest list packed with famous names. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding: Inside the star-studded guest list(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce bring a huge celebration to Madison Square Garden Madison Square Garden is rarely used for private events, which is one reason this celebration has attracted so much attention. Reports say preparations began days earlier, with crews moving equipment, decorations and supplies into the venue.

Streets around the arena were temporarily closed and security was increased as guests started arriving. Reuters reported that the event was expected to host around 1,000 guests, making it one of the biggest celebrity gatherings of the year.

Some reports described the venue as being transformed into a garden-themed setting, with elaborate decorations spread throughout the arena. A rehearsal gathering for close friends and family reportedly took place on July 2 before the main celebration on July 3.

Key details reported so far: Main celebration held at Madison Square Garden

Events spread across multiple days

Around 1,000 guests reportedly invited

Heavy security presence around the venue

Street closures in Midtown Manhattan

Private setup designed to limit public access and media visibility Also Read: Zohran Mamdani is a Swiftie? Mayor's hidden playlist revealed amid Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding buzz

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce welcome celebrities from music, film and the NFL The guest list reflects both sides of the couple’s world. Taylor Swift’s music industry friends and longtime collaborators mixed with Travis Kelce’s NFL circle throughout the weekend.

Music and entertainment Ed Sheeran

Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco

Jack Antonoff

Alana Haim

Ellie Goulding

Zoë Kravitz

Dakota Johnson

Jennifer Lawrence

Gigi Hadid

Bradley Cooper

Hugh Grant

Ethan Hawke

Jason Sudeikis

Lena Dunham NFL and sports Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes

Jason Kelce

Kylie Kelce

Andy Reid

George Kittle

Chris Jones

Cooper Kupp

Erin Andrews

Abby Wambach Family and close friends Donna Kelce

Abigail Anderson Reported invitees or expected guests Music industry Camila Cabello

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Fergie

mgk

The Chainsmokers

Karlie Kloss

Sabrina Carpenter

Gracie Abrams Film, TV and fashion Emma Stone

Suki Waterhouse

Jenny Han

Nikki Glaser

Mariska Hargitay

Peter Hermann

Jessica Chastain

Charlie Day

Tommy Hilfiger

Note: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not released an official guest list. Attendance details are based on media reports available at the time of publication.

Also Read: Who is Abigail Anderson? Taylor Swift's best friend, from high school to today

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce keep the biggest moments private Despite the scale of the celebration, very little has been officially shared by the couple. Guests reportedly arrived through controlled entrances, while privacy measures around the venue limited public views of the event.

That has not stopped fans from gathering outside Madison Square Garden, hoping to catch a glimpse of the festivities.

For now, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have kept many details private. The event has brought together some of the biggest names from music, sports and entertainment, turning a summer weekend in Manhattan into one of the year’s most talked-about celebrity celebrations.