Adele announces that her music hiatus will last for an ‘incredibly long time’; fans say ‘we will wait’

Adele has no plans to make new music in the immediate future. The singer addressed her hiatus as she appeared onstage on Saturday during the final night of her 10-show engagement in Munich, Germany, reported the Daily Mail. The video of the singer talking about her hiatus was captured by a fan who later uploaded on TikTok. (Also read: Adele's cheeky fan interaction confirms relationship status with LeBron James' agent) Adele received backlash for the use of the Rising Sun Flag at the concert in Germany.(@Adele/X)

What Adele said

She addressed the crowd, “I’ve got 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time and I will hold you dear in my heart. I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things. Just for a little while.”

Fan reactions

Fans were sad to hear Adele's annoucement. “We will wait for your songs!” commented a fan. A second fan said, “She wants to live a normal life with her husband.” A fan noted, “She always dissappear for a few years and then bang a new album.” “Rihanna is still on hiatus and now Adele is going on hiatus? We lost so bad!” read a comment.

This announcement first arrived last month, amid her engagement to Rich Paul. Earlier Adele cheekily confirmed her engagement to Rich Paul at a Munich concert, “Will you marry me? I can't marry you because I'm already getting married so I can't." She also showed off her engagement ring to the audience.

Adele and Rich were first linked back in July 2021, when they were spotted watching an NBA Finals game courtside together. She was previously married to Simon Konecki, the CEO of charity Drop4Drop, from 2011 to 2019. Her last album was 30, which released in November 2021, and went on to receive widespread acclaim. It also