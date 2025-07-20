Adele on weight, wellness, and self-worth: ‘You don’t have to be…'

Adele’s dramatic 100-pound weight loss caught the world’s eye, but her reasons ran deeper than mere appearance. “It was never about losing weight,” she told British Vogue in 2021. “It was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone," the Hello singer added. The transformation, which took place over two years, was about reclaiming her strength and peace of mind. Adele made heads turn with a post on her 32nd birthday, sparking conversations about her weight loss journey.(Instagram/@adele)

The Skyfall singer first revealed her body change on Instagram in 2020, sparking conversations far beyond just looks. Here's everything Adele has said about her weight loss.

Also read: How did Sharon Osbourne lose weight? From Ozempic to low-carb diet, all on her dramatic transformation

Adele's weight loss journey broke the internet in 2020

It was on her 32nd birthday in May 2020, when Adele took social media by storm with a rare photo of herself. Dressed in a sleek black mini, she looked noticeably slimmer. But Adele kept her message grounded. “Thank you for the birthday love,” she wrote, adding, “I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time.”

In 2021, the singer opened up about the intense scrutiny surrounding her appearance. “My body’s been objectified my entire career. It’s not just now. I understand why it’s a shock. I understand why some women especially were hurt. Visually I represented a lot of women. But I’m still the same person", she told Vogue.

Also read: Gisele Bündchen turns 45: A look at her sweetest moments as a mom

How Adele tackled anxiety attacks

After her divorce, the singer found herself grappling with crippling anxiety attacks. “The gym became my time. I realized that when I was working out, I didn’t have any anxiety. “I thought, if I can make my body physically strong, and I can feel that and see that, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and my mind physically strong," she told Vogue.

Further, while speaking to Oprah Winfrey during One Night Only, she mentioned how anxiety had no control over her body. “They paralyzed me completely," she said.

She got addicted to working out

Adele’s transformation didn’t happen overnight. “I think one of the reasons people lost the plot was because actually, it was over a two-year period,” she told British Vogue. Speaking to the outlet, she admitted getting “quite addicted” to working out and clarified, “Ain’t done that. No intermittent fasting. Nothing.”

Faced trolling over her weight loss journey

Adele has never shied away from calling out the double standards that come with fame. In an interview with Vogue, she addressed the backlash to her weight loss, saying, “The most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body. I was very f*** disappointed with that.”

Body positivity has always been her mantra

Adele has always rooted for body positivity, and that mantra did not shift with her transformation. “People have been talking about my body for 12 years. They used to talk about it before I lost weight. But yeah, whatever, I don’t care,” she told British Vogue. She reminded fans, “You don’t need to be overweight to be body positive.” Echoing this to Oprah Winfrey, Adele added, “I was body positive then and I'm body positive now.”

FAQs

What diet did Adele use to lose weight?

Adele reportedly followed the Sirtfood diet.

Did Kelly Clarkson take Ozempic for weight loss?

No, Kelly Clarkson did not take Ozempic.

Did Adele have weight loss surgery?

Adele has never said she had surgery. However, there were rumors surrounding the matter.

What is the pink salt trick for weight loss?

It is a mix of pink salt, warm water, and lemon, sometimes with honey. People drink it in the morning.

https://people.com/adele-weight-loss-journey-11772646

https://www.vogue.co.uk/arts-and-lifestyle/article/adele-british-vogue-interview

https://www.vogue.com/article/adele-cover-november-2021