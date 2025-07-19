How did Sharon Osbourne lose weight? From Ozempic to low-carb diet, all on her dramatic transformation

Sharon Osbourne, 72, is no stranger to transformation. The former America’s Got Talent judge and media personality shed light on decades of personal struggle with weight, ranging from surgery and diets to the controversial weight loss drug Ozempic, reported People. Sharon Osbourne said she's finally accepting her looks and body.

In her most recent interview, Osbourne revealed she now weighs less than 100 pounds after losing 42 pounds on Ozempic, the drug originally intended for type 2 diabetes management but increasingly used off-label for weight loss.

She was quoted in another Women’s Health report saying that she was “too gaunt” and could not put any weight on. She added that she wanted to gain weight because she thought she was too skinny.

Sharon Osbourne’s brush with extreme weight loss methods

Osbourne began using Ozempic in December 2022 and has since stopped. Although the drug curbed her appetite and caused intense nausea and vomiting in the first few weeks, it also triggered rapid weight loss, which she now regrets. People stated on Piers Morgan Uncensored in 2024 that she did not want to go this thin.

But this was not Osbourne’s first encounter with extreme weight loss methods. In 1999, Osbourne underwent gastric band surgery and lost over 100 pounds. But by 2006, she had the band removed, calling it a ‘cheat’ and added that the physical and emotional side effects were unbearable. She said she received compliments over her appearance, but she often felt sick.

Sharon Osbourne’s struggle with food addiction, body image issues

In an interview with E! Online, Osbourne candidly spoke about her struggles with food addiction and body image throughout her life, often fluctuating between over-eating and extreme restriction. She had admitted that she ate food to punish herself and then did not eat to show she could exercise control over food intake.

Osbourne, according to Women’s Health Magazine, admitted that after trying various diets, including the Atkins low-carb plan, she eventually turned to Ozempic out of frustration. She said she tried the drug as a last resort. However, the rapid results came at a cost: now the 72-year-old was unable to gain weight, even though she wanted to gain at least 10 pounds in 2023.

Ozzy Osbourne not pleased with wife Sharon’s Ozempic weight loss

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, her husband, was not pleased with her dramatic transformation either. The media personality told People that the ‘Prince of Darkness’ is scared that something will happen to her.

In spite of it all, Sharon Osbourne said she is finally becoming comfortable in her own skin and becoming more accepting of her body and looks. She told The Guardian that she is through with weight loss and “all that cosmetic stuff”.

The 72-year-old has warned about the dangers of weight loss medications like Ozempic; she added that such drugs should not be given to teenagers, especially.

FAQs:

Q: What has happened to Sharon Osbourne's weight?

A: Sharon dropped from 230 pounds to under 100 pounds after using Ozempic and other methods.

Q: How has Sharon lost her weight?

A: She has used gastric band surgery, low-carb diets like Atkins, and Ozempic. The majority of her recent weight loss (42 lbs.) came from using Ozempic.

Q: Did Sharon have surgery for weight loss?

A: Yes, she had gastric band surgery in 1999, which she later reversed in 2006 due to complications and psychological distress.

