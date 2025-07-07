Watch: Jason Momoa starts a mosh pit during Pantera's set for Ozzy Osbourne's farewell gig

Hollywood Jason Momoa didn’t just host Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning concert — he unleashed utter chaos in the best possible way. While metal giants Pantera tore through a blistering medley of Cowboys From Hell and Walk, the Aquaman star took it upon himself to elevate the energy even further. Jason Momoa hosted Ozzy Osbourne's farewell gig in Birmingham

As the band launched into the opening riff of Cowboys From Hell, the Aquaman star jumped down from the stage, vaulted over the barricade, and dove headfirst into the sea of fans, igniting a swirling circle pit right near the front lines.

The surprise move wasn’t just a rockstar-worthy gesture — it quickly became the most talked-about moment from a night already packed with legendary highlights. Held at Villa Park in England's Birmingham, Back to the Beginning marked the historic return of Black Sabbath’s original lineup and what is being billed as Ozzy Osbourne’s final-ever performance. With over 40,000 fans in attendance, the atmosphere was already electric. But when Jason stormed the pit like a lifelong metalhead, social media lit up with praise for his unfiltered energy and fearless fandom.

The lineup was a who’s who of rock/metal royalty, featuring sets from Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Steven Tyler, Slayer, and Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood. But it was the emotional weight of Ozzy’s return — especially as he powered through Mr. Crowley and a teary Mama, I’m Coming Home — that anchored the evening.

Having faced years of health setbacks, including Parkinson’s and multiple surgeries, the 76-year-old icon delivered a performance both triumphant and deeply personal — and with Jason’s pit-stirring antics thrown into the mix, the night became one for the ages.