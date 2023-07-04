Adele warns people against throwing things at artists: Watch her powerful speech

In a recent episode of "Weekends With Adele," the renowned pop singer fearlessly addressed the concerning trend of people throwing objects at artists during live performances. The incident took place at her Las Vegas residency, where Adele called out the lack of show etiquette, but not without a serious message.

"Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing shit on stage, have you seen them?" Adele playfully questioned the crowd, brandishing a T-shirt gun.

With a mischievous grin, she boldly declared, "I fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I'll fucking kill you," as captured in a fan's video.

While wielding the T-shirt gun, Adele remarked, "Stop throwing things at the artist when you can shoot things to people... I've been seeing these people. These people lost it, can you imagine?" Watch the full video of Adele's powerful speech below:

The incident Adele referred to is part of a disturbing pattern where artists have become targets of objects hurled at them during performances. Bebe Rexha, for instance, suffered a black eye when she was hit in the face with a phone during a concert in New York City. The culprit was later arrested and charged with assault.

In a separate incident, Ava Max was slapped by a concertgoer who rushed on stage during her Los Angeles show, causing an injury to her eye. Max took to Twitter to express her frustration, stating that the assailant would never be allowed back at her concerts.

Most recently, Kelsea Ballerini experienced a similar incident in Idaho, where she was struck by an object. Following the incident, Ballerini urged her fans to prioritize their safety and report any suspicious or uncomfortable situations.

Adele's outspoken remarks shed light on the need for respect and proper behavior during live performances. Her bold message resonated with both fans and fellow artists, sparking a conversation about the importance of maintaining a safe and enjoyable concert environment.

As the video of Adele's speech circulated online, fans applauded her courageous stance against the object-throwing trend. The incident serves as a reminder that artists deserve to perform without fear of harm, and it is the responsibility of fans to uphold show etiquette and respect the boundaries set by performers.

