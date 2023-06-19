Adele's candid confession - How her most embarrassing gift, Jock Itch became a topic of laughter at her residency

During her "Weekends With Adele" Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum, Adele, the renowned 35-year-old singer, shared a surprising and rather embarrassing gift she received from her residency—jock itch! LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: Adele attends game three of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on May 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Adele, known for her candid nature, didn't hold back as she revealed that her doctor informed her about the fungal infection caused by sweating in her tight Spanx every night while performing under the scorching hot lights. "It is a bit crude, but I never knew it existed," she candidly shared with the audience.

The Grammy-winning singer continued, "When I do my shows, I wear Spanx to keep it all in and make it all fit me. And I sweat a lot, and it doesn't go anywhere. So basically, I just sit in my own sweat." Adele's doctor prescribed Jock Itch cream to treat the uncomfortable condition, leaving the audience both shocked and amused.

Jock itch, also known as tinea cruris, is a common fungal infection that affects the skin in warm and moist areas, often found in the groin, buttocks, and inner thigh regions, as Mayo Clinic explains. Athletes and individuals who perspire profusely are particularly prone to this condition.

Humorously admitting to her "athletic" status, Adele jokingly drew a connection to the Denver Nuggets' star player, Nikola Jokić, stating, "Sounds like I am a big Nuggets fan there, doesn't it? Jock Itch, that is what it is called, right?" The audience burst into laughter, appreciating Adele's ability to find humor in an uncomfortable situation.

This is not the first time Adele has openly discussed her health issues during her Las Vegas residency. In February, she revealed her ongoing battle with back pain caused by a disintegrated disc in her spine, which she had been coping with for nearly two decades. The singer shared her struggles with sciatica, a sharp pain radiating from the lower back down the leg due to a compressed nerve.

Despite these health setbacks, Adele remains determined to deliver unforgettable performances during her residency. She has captivated audiences with her soulful voice and raw talent, earning their admiration and support. Fans applaud her honesty and resilience in facing these challenges head-on.

Also Read | Adele renovates mansion which belonged to Sylvester Stallone, except for one feature

The first leg of Adele's residency concluded in March, and now she is back on stage for the second leg, which commenced on June 16 and will continue until November 4. Adele expressed her excitement about returning after a three-month break, revealing her nerves and how she genuinely loves performing for her fans. The singer's dedication and passion shine through, making her residency a true highlight of her week.

Despite the jock itch and other health woes, Adele's fans eagerly await her upcoming shows, knowing that her talent and determination will overshadow any physical setbacks. The singer's vulnerability and authenticity make her an inspiration to many, proving that she is more than capable of conquering any obstacle in her path.