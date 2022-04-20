Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aditya Narayan: Fatherhood is the best phase of my life, I feel elatedly content

Singer-anchor Aditya Narayan is enjoying fatherhood and calls the phase “surreal”
Aditya Narayan
Published on Apr 20, 2022 07:05 PM IST
ByS Farah Rizvi

Singer-anchor Aditya Narayan is enjoying fatherhood and calls the phase “surreal”. He shares that taking a break to be with his daughter, born in February, is what is on his mind. “We all need a break, and for me, it has to be around my daughter, Tvisha, and my wife, Shweta. This is the best phase of my life. It not only made me more responsible, but I feel elatedly content with life,” he tells us.

Excited about a vacation with his family next month, he shares, “I had planned the Maldives vacay well in advance as a self-reward after days of hard work, completing my commitments.” On the subject of his professional future, Narayan, who has been seen hosting reality shows, shares that he will soon be back to acting after a gap of 12 years.

“After Shaapit (2010), nothing much came my way. But my innings as an anchor gave me a new lease of life. And now, I also have my first OTT series slated in the second half of this year. In fact, 2022 is a year of many firsts for me! My first album will also be launched this year. I am filled with deep sense of gratitude at the moment,” he says.

Next Narayan will be seen hosting yet another reality. “It’s after 2017 that I’ll be back hosting a kids reality show. Superstar Singer 2 is proving to be a fun ride for me as an anchor.

