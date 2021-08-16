Aditya Narayan won't 'take it kindly if people try to discourage' Indian Idol 12 contestants: 'Respect seniors but...'

Aditya Narayan, singer and host of the recently concluded Indian Idol 12, has said that he will not ‘take it kindly if people try to discourage contestants’. He also added that though he has 'immense respect' for his seniors, he will voice his opinion. He also slammed 'teenage trolls' saying that 'they weren’t even born' when he started working.

Earlier this year, Aditya Narayan had defended the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 after singer Amit Kumar criticised an episode that paid tribute to late singer-actor Kishore Kumar. After appearing on a special episode, Amit had said that he followed the instructions of the makers. He had claimed that he was asked to praise contestants, irrespective of their performance and his opinion on them.

In an interview with Indian Express, Aditya said, "This year has been really tough. In such unprecedented times, the team collectively went all their way to put up a good show. And that would not have happened if we did not believe in good music and content. I will not take it kindly if people try to discourage contestants. Of course, I have immense respect for my seniors but that doesn’t mean I will not voice my opinion. If I believe in something, I will always share it out loud.”

Speaking on trolls, Aditya said, "I may look extremely young but this is my 27th year as a professional in the entertainment industry and 16th with television. I might look very young but I have been around to know what’s right and wrong. These teenage trolls may not even know my body of work, as they weren’t even born when I started working.”

In May, reacting to Amit's claim, Aditya had told a leading daily, "People only complain about those who are in news and are successful, and by the grace of God, this season of Indian Idol has been hugely successful...It is not like you have scored a hundred so you become the best player. Some may like the singing of one person while others may not like it, and everybody is entitled to their opinion."

Aditya started his career as a host of singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2007 and then went on to host Indian Idol. He has hosted the show for two seasons--Indian Idol 11 and Indian Idol 12.