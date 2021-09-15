Adnan Sami on the pandemic: I am happy that I have made it alive till here

The last two years of the pandemic have been every bit challenging, admits Adnan Sami. The musician says that seeing death all around and seeing how people have lost their loved ones in these times, he counts his blessings that he and his family are safe and alive.

“What the pandemic has taught us and me is the value of human life. I am just so very grateful that I am fine and my family is fine. I am like thank God, I made it till here. Not a lot of people did. So many people have left the world and that too way too young. I am happy that I have made it alive till here,” shares Sami.

The 50-year-old singer says that while the pandemic has been tough, it has also taught a valuable lesson to him and he hopes it has been the same case for many others as well.

“Today more than anything else I am happy to be amongst my family and my loved ones. I am also happy that my fans are alright because I consider them as my extended family. It is wonderful to celebrate life. I am seeing life in a very different way now, as opposed to how I used to a couple of years ago. I have a new found respect for life and I plan on living it to the fullest,” Sami says.

Another change that he feels the current health crisis has brought about in us is that it has made us compassionate towards one another and forced us all to prioritise our health.

“Today when we call each other our first instinct is to enquire about each other’s health, no matter who we speak to. This would never have happened before. We were just taking our lives for granted. This is the new norm. Frankly speaking this should always have been there. Our health should have always been our top priority. But we ended up taking it for granted, it became third, fourth or fifth on our priority list. Today it has become paramount. It is sad that it took such a calamity to make us do the right thing, finally,” he ends.