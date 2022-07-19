Adnan Sami deletes all posts on Instagram and writes ‘alvida’, fans react 'are you okay?'

Singer Adnan Sami left fans shocked as he deleted all of his videos and pictures on his Instagram handle. After leaving his profile blank. The 50-year-old singer took to the social media platform and shared a video that read ‘ALVIDA (goodbye).’ (Also read: Adnan Sami's Maldives pics leave fans in awe)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon after Adnan shared the post, worried fans took to the comment section. A fan wrote, “Nooooooooo” with a crying emoji. “Whatt??? Are you okay?” added another user. Many also speculated the video to be an announcement of his upcoming song. “Ye gana aa raha hai (Is this your upcoming song)?” commented someone else.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adnan Sami hails from Pakistan and acquired Indian citizenship in 2016. He is known for his massive transformation from his look in the 2000 hit, Lift Karadey to now. He reportedly weighed 230 kg during his debut album. In 2020, he was conferred with the Padma Shri Award for his contribution to the field of performing arts.

Last month, the singer shared pictures of himself from his trip to the Maldives and his fans couldn’t stop praising him for his physical transformation over the years. He shareda selfie from the beach destination on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Just Chilling …Another Paradise!” He also added more pictures of his wife and daughter from their time in a pool.

Talking about life amid the pandemic, Adnan Sami told Hindustan Times last year, “What the pandemic has taught us and me is the value of human life. I am just so very grateful that I am fine and my family is fine. I am like thank God, I made it till here. Not a lot of people did. So many people have left the world and that too way too young. I am happy that I have made it alive till here.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Today more than anything else I am happy to be amongst my family and my loved ones. I am also happy that my fans are alright because I consider them as my extended family. It is wonderful to celebrate life. I am seeing life in a very different way now, as opposed to how I used to a couple of years ago. I have a new found respect for life and I plan on living it to the fullest,” he further added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON