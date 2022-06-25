Adnan Sami's Maldives pics leave fans in awe: 'I can't believe my eyes'

Singer Adnan Sami, 50, is currently vacationing with wife Roya and daughter Medina in Maldives. The singer, who shot to fame in India with his song Lift Karadey in 2000 underwent a massive weight loss transformation, few years after the song's success. He has now shared pictures of himself from the Maldives and his fans can't stop talking about how he has transformed over the years. Also read: Adnan Sami, whose father was Dilip Kumar's cousin, pays tribute: 'Yusuf lala was a master of wit'

Two days ago, he shared a selfie from Maldives on Instagram and captioned it, “Just Chilling …Another Paradise!” He shared more pictures with his wife and daughter and from his time in the pool.

Adnan Sami shared a selfie on Instagram.

His fans couldn't stop gushing about how slimmer and younger he looked in the photos. A fan asked, “Who are you even? And how can someone turn THAT HOT?” Another said, “I can't believe my eyes...huge changes...” One more wrote, “People get older day by day. Adnan Sami gets younger day by day.” A comment also read, “Wow, chiseled Jaw line and superb weight loss once again #inspiration.”.

Adnan belonged from Pakistan and acquired Indian citizenship in 2016. He is known for his massive transformation from his look in the 2000 hit, Lift Karadey to now. He reportedly weighed 230 kg at a time.

Last year, Adnan had spoken about how he is blessed to be able to live in India. His birthday falls on India's Independence Day, August 15. He had told Hindustan Times in an interview last year, “Today, I’m a firm believer that there’s no such thing as coincidence. What happened to me because of that (sharing my birthday with Independence Day) was my destiny was written in India. My future and my dharambhoomi were all connected to India. The love that I’ve for India was so rooted from my childhood that it was like the angels were telling me that you need to shift your focus over there. I can’t write this part of my life as mere coincidence. It’s far deep than that."

