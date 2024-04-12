 aespa's Winter underwent surgery for a collapsed lung, confirms agency; talks about scheduled activities - Hindustan Times
aespa's Winter underwent surgery for a collapsed lung, confirms agency; talks about scheduled activities

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 12, 2024 02:18 PM IST

As per aespa's agency, Winter's surgery was carried out ‘as a preventive measure in accordance with her doctor’s opinion’.

aespa member, Winter underwent surgery for pneumothorax and is currently recovering, according to the group's agency SM Entertainment. As reported by Soompi, SM Entertainment shared the news on Friday. Earlier, there were reports that Winter had undergone the surgery. Pneumothorax is a condition commonly known as collapsed lung. (Also Read | aespa’s Karina and Lee Jae Wook have broken up because of ‘mental strain’: Agency confirms)

Winter is one of the four members of aespa.
Winter is one of the four members of aespa.

Winter underwent surgery, is recovering

The official statement of SM Entertainment read, “Winter recently underwent surgery for pneumothorax and is currently recovering. As [pneumothorax] is a condition prone to recurrence, [the surgery] was carried out as a preventive measure in accordance with her doctor’s opinion, and the decision was made after plenty of discussion.”

About Winter's ‘future schedule’

Talking about how the surgery will affect her scheduled activities, SM Entertainment added, “Regarding her future schedule, we will consider Winter’s recovery status our top priority moving forward.”

About aespa's world tour

aespa is currently scheduled to make a comeback in May. It will be followed by a world tour that begins at the end of June. In February this year, aespa officially announced the dates and cities for their upcoming SYNK : PARALLEL LINE tour.

After starting their tour in Seoul for two days on June 29-30, aespa will fly to Japan to perform in Fukuoka on July 6-7. It will be followed by shows in Nagoya on July 10-11, then Saitama on July 14-15.

aespa will then continue their tour in Singapore on July 20, followed by Osaka on July 27-28, Hong Kong on August 3, Taipei on August 10, Jakarta on August 24, Sydney on August 31, Melbourne on September 2, Macau on September 21, and Bangkok on September 28-29.

About aespa

aespa is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment. The group consists of four members--Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. It debuted on November 17, 2020, with the single Black Mamba.

