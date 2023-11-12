African-American singer Mary Millben shares her rendition of Om Jai Jagdish Hare to wish fans on Diwali. Watch

The festival of lights is finally here and African-American actor and singer Mary Millben has extended warm greetings to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Taking to X, Mary Millben shared a video of her rendition of the devotional hymn Om Jai Jagdish Hare along with a Diwali wish. Also read: Alia Bhatt arrives in red with Ranbir Kapoor for Kareena Kapoor's Diwali bash

Mary Millben's new video

Mary Millben is seen in a lehenga in the Om Jai Jagdish Hare video.

She wrote, “My favorite time of year has come! Diwali! #India, I look forward to celebrating with you this weekend and officially on November 12th. Happy #Diwali to Indian communities across the world! Take your candle, the light inside of you, and go light the world!! I love you, #Bharat! #Deepavali.” In the video, Millben is seen in an orangish pink lehenga and a bindi on her forehead and jewellery.

Diwali is the festival of lights. It symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance". Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. This year, Diwali is being celebrated on November 12.

How Mary Millben had wished on Independence Day

Previously, the singer had posted a special post on India's 77th Independence Day. "India, a nation and civilization that has been shaped by centuries of diverse cultures, languages, and traditions, stands united today under the banner of freedom. Your forefathers, who braved countless sacrifices, dreamt of a land where every citizen would breathe the air of liberty and walk the path of progress. Their vision has become your legacy," she added.

The award-winning international singer asked Indians to embrace unity in diversity, to celebrate the power of togetherness, and harness the potential that lies within all of them. She also explained the meaning of all three colours on the Indian flag. "As you unfurl your tricolour flag, let its saffron represent courage and sacrifice, its white symbolize peace and truth, and its green embody growth and abundance," Millben said. "But let us not forget the wheel, the emblem of progress, reminding you that your nation's destiny is in your hands," she added.

She advised the Indians to embrace the potential to surpass their boundaries, drawing motivation from the remarkable heritage of visionary leaders, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, who illuminate the way to greatness, adorned with devotion, resilience, and unwavering conviction.

Earlier, on June 23, Millben performed for PM Modi and guests in Washington, DC at the concluding event. "Having performed the American National Anthem and patriotic music for four consecutive U.S. Presidents, I am deeply honoured to perform the Indian National Anthem for Prime Minister Modi and in honour of the country and people I have come to call my family. Both the American and Indian Anthems speak to the ideals of democracy and freedom, and this is the true essence of the U.S.-India relationship. A free nation is only defined by a free people," she said.

Praised for her bipartisan platform, Mary's greatest impact is using music to unite and promote patriotism across the world - now having performed the National Anthem and patriotic music for four consecutive US Presidents - President George W. Bush, President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, international royalty, and world leaders.

