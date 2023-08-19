After divorce filing, Britney Spears afraid she will lose custody of beloved dogs

Britney Spears is believed to be worried about losing her dogs after her husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce. Sam and Britney share two dogs – a Doberman named Porsha and an Australian Shepherd, Sawyer.

Sam and Britney share two dogs – a Doberman named Porsha and an Australian Shepherd, Sawyer (britneyspears/Instagram, samasghari/Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Regarding [Britney and Sam’s shared] property, the most difficult part of dividing any assets will be their two dogs,” a source told the Daily Mail. “But Sam gave Porsha to Britney as a present and she was the one who wanted to adopt Sawyer when they were in Maui.”

Back in October 2021, Sam gifted Porsha to Spears. He said in an Instagram video at the time that he told Britney that the dog is “meant to unconditionally love you and it’s going to be trained to protect you from any motherf—kers that comes around you with bad intentions.”

Sawyer came to the family in March. “I found him in Maui like a dream and took him home with me immediately,” Britney said on social media at the time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sam reportedly filed for divorce from the singer. A divorce petition that was recently filed cited "irreconcilable differences" between Sam, 29, and Britney, 41, according to the BBC. The two got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022.

Britney Spears breaks her silence

Britney has broken her silence on her divorce from Sam. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!” Britney captioned a video on Instagram, where she is seen dancing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added, “I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually do

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON