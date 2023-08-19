‘I couldn’t take the pain anymore’: Britney Spears breaks silence on divorce, says she is ‘shocked’

Britney Spears has broken her silence on her divorce from Sam Asghari. Sam reportedly filed for divorce from the singer. A divorce petition that was recently filed cited "irreconcilable differences" between Sam, 29, and Britney, 41, according to the BBC. The two got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022. Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019 (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!” Britney captioned a video on Instagram, where she is seen dancing.

She added, “I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!”

Sam Asghari breaks his silence

Sam broke his silence after reports of the two heading for a divorce surfaced. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Sam wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, August 17. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” he continued, adding “sh** happens.” Sam said that “asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic],” so he asks “everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

