After Selena Gomez feud, Hailey Bieber says 2023 is her ‘hardest’ year so far

Hailey Bieber shared that she has had some of the 'saddest,' as well as 'hardest' moments in her adult life in 2023. Last month, her alleged feud with her husband's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez had grabbed media headlines. (Also read: Gauahar Khan calls Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber ‘dumb’ for their comment on fasting: 'Get an education...')

Hailey took to her Instagram Stories to share a note that she has had a challenging time since the year started. In the first Story, she wrote, "I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time. But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least.” In the next Story, she further added, "That being said, let's keep being there for one another. Let's be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers. Let's just be there for people.. let's keep showing up for each other even when it's hard. We're better together. (white heart emoticon)"

Last month, the alleged beef between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez grabbed media headlines, when many slammed Hailey for taking a dig at Selena on her Instagram Stories. It all started when singer Selena Gomez recently posted on her TikTok and confessed how she had accidentally over-laminated her eyebrows. Kylie Jenner then posted a photo of herself with the caption "this was an accident???" over her brows, and then also shared a picture of her friend Hailey Bieber's brows. Selena then urged people to be kinder and revealed that Hailey had been receiving death threats and had reached out to her.

Post this, Hailey had also shared a note on her Instagram. She wrote, “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I.” She added, “The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together.”

Hailey was recently seen at the annual Coachella music festival with Justin Bieber. A video had also emerged on the internet where Hailey was seen comforting Justin as he looked unwell as put his hood up and stood hunched over.

