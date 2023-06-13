AI brings John Lennon back to life! Beatles' last song resurrected, Terry McCartney confirms

In a jaw-dropping revelation, music legend Paul McCartney has announced that a never-before-heard Beatles song, featuring the unmistakable voice of late member John Lennon, will be unleashed upon the world this year. The extraordinary development comes courtesy of artificial intelligence (AI), which has resurrected Lennon's vocals and allowed the Fab Four to create what McCartney refers to as the "last Beatles record."

American speed skating champion Terry McDermott, background center, a barber by trade, prepares to take a swipe at the famed locks of Beatle Paul McCartney, seated , to the mock horror of the other Beatles and TV host Ed Sullivan, during rehearsals at the TV Studio, New York, Feb. 9, 1964. From left, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, McDermott, Ed Sullivan and John Lennon. McDermott, who won the only gold medal for the United States at the 1964 Winter Olympics, died on Saturday, May 20, 2023, U.S. Speedskating said. He was 82.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During an interview with BBC Radio 4, McCartney remained tight-lipped about the track's title but revealed that the technology was utilized on a demo tape that Lennon had left behind. "We were able to take John's voice and get it pure through this AI," McCartney, the 80-year-old singer-songwriter, shared. "So that then we could mix the record as you would normally do. We just finished it up, it will be released this year."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the specific song remains a mystery, speculation points to "Now and Then," a demo Lennon recorded in 1978, a mere two years before his tragic demise in 1980. The BBC has hinted at this possibility, sending Beatles fans into a frenzy of anticipation.

The remarkable AI technology responsible for this musical resurrection has already made waves in the industry. McCartney credited director Peter Jackson for employing AI in the acclaimed 2021 documentary series "The Beatles: Get Back," which delves into the making of their iconic 1970 album "Let It Be." Jackson, with the aid of AI, was able to extract Lennon's voice from a deteriorating cassette recording. Armed with this treasure trove, the Beatles could separate Lennon's voice from the accompanying piano, breathing new life into their final creation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the use of AI in music raises profound questions and stirs a mix of excitement and trepidation. McCartney acknowledged the implications, stating, "It's a very interesting thing... it's something we're all sort of tackling at the moment and trying to deal with." The power of AI to revive and manipulate the voices of beloved artists carries both tremendous potential and an unsettling uncertainty, leaving us to wonder where this technological journey will lead.

As the world eagerly awaits the release of the "last" Beatles record, the intersection of AI and music takes on a whole new dimension. The resurrection of Lennon's voice and his collaboration with McCartney through the magic of artificial intelligence offers a glimpse into a future where music transcends time and space.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | Record Label cuts ties with Jimmie Allen following sexual misconduct scandal