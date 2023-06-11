Record Label cuts ties with Jimmie Allen following sexual misconduct scandal

In the midst of a sexual misconduct scandal surrounding country music artist Jimmie Allen, his record label, BBR Music Group, has announced the termination of their professional relationship. Jimmie Allen dropped by Record Label. (Image Credit: Mike Coppola, Getty Images)(Getty Images)

The entertainment firm made the announcement to Entertainment Tonight, stating, “He [Allen] is no longer an active artist on its roster.”

“BBR Music group has dissolved its relationship with Jimmie Allen,” the statement read.

BBR Music Group, known for representing eminent artists such as Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Chase Rice, and Jelly Roll, has removed Jimmie Allen's name from their talent roster on their official website.

The controversy surrounding the "Down Home" crooner, 37, erupted when his former manager filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of assault and sexual harassment.

However, Allen has vehemently denied these allegations, claiming that he and his former manager were involved in a consensual relationship during the stated period.

In a statement to Us Weekly issued through his attorney, Andrew B. Brettler, Allen acknowledged the existence of a sexual relationship that spanned nearly two years. He stated, “I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship—one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continued indefinitely…Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to questions her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

In a public apology shared on his social media, the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ alum appeared to confirm that he had engaged in an extramarital affair with his former manager, thereby acknowledging his infidelity towards his then-wife, Alexis Gale.

Allen expressed deep remorse for the humiliation he caused his wife, acknowledging the shame he brought upon her. He took to Instagram to address, “I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I’m embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That’s something that she did not deserve at all. I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father. I’m working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me.”

Jimmie Allen is the father of eight-year-old son Aadyn from a previous relationship. He shares two daughters, Naomi (3) and Zara (19 months), with Alexis Gale, his wife at the time.

In April, Allen and Gale revealed their decision to separate but also announced that they were expecting their third child together later in the year. They emphasized that despite their personal circumstances, their top priority remains the well-being and happiness of their children.

In a recent development, it has been reported that Allen faces a second lawsuit from an anonymous woman. The woman alleges that she was sexually assaulted and secretly videotaped by Allen in July 2022. The songwriter has yet to address these new legal proceedings.