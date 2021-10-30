Akriti Kakar: No preferential treatment being his wife on set

Many couples like to keep their personal and professional lives separate. But singer Akriti Kakar and her director husband Chirag Arora love working together. While they have collaborated for many projects in the past, their latest music video, Thomkiya Thomkiya, is special.

Sharing how working with her husband is like, Kakar says, “It’s always such a relief to work with Chirag. He’s a hard taskmaster. No preferential treatment being his wife on set.” Arora adds, “As a creative person, I share every idea, story, lyrics or thought with Akriti, as she’s my bouncing board.”

The duo has collaborated on music videos like Swag Wali Bride, Yaara Seeli Seeli, Tere Jeha Hor Disda, Akhiyaan Nu Rehn De and Jai Jai Gange, among others, in the past. They admit that they do have creative differences, but for good. “We are two creative individuals and it’s bound to happen. Most times, that’s where miracles are born. We often have diametrically opposite ideas about his scripts or the songs I make. There’s endless brainstorming. But then we know these are disagreements, not differences,” says Kakar, as Arora adds, “If there are no disagreements, then there’s very less room for improvement. We keep ideating with each other all the time on how to put all our resources, time and energy to better use.”

But they do agree that besides personal life, they make each other better artistes, too. “Chirag loves music and we have similar tastes. So every time I create a piece of music, he’s the first one to hear it. He even gives me a non-musician feedback. He’s why I’m finally back to releasing independent music. He inspires me to be a better artiste each day, do more riyaaz and to constantly reinvent myself,” says Kakar. Arora says that his singer wife always pushes him to think out of the box. “She encourages me to go out of my comfort zone and to get the best out of my time. She’s a go-getter and inspires me to be one,” he says.

