Alka Yagnik breaks silence on health after frail appearance at Padma Awards ceremony worries fans: ‘Finding my way back’

Veteran singer Alka Yagnik made a rare public appearance on Tuesday as she attended the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony in Delhi to receive the Padma Bhushan honour. The outing marked one of her first public appearances since revealing her battle with a rare hearing disorder. However, videos of the singer, who appeared visibly frail, sparked concern among fans about her health. The singer has now addressed concerns around her health.

Alka Yagnik addresses health concerns

Alka Yagnik received the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu on June 23.

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Alka was honoured with the Padma Bhushan honour at the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony on June 23. She was conferred with the prestigious award by the President, Droupadi Murmu.

Several videos from the ceremony have surfaced on social media, showing Alka looking visibly frail as she was assisted by a female volunteer while walking up to receive the honour from the President. The videos quickly caught attention on social media, with many fans expressing concern over the singer's health.

Early on Wednesday, Alka took to Instagram, seemingly addressing concerns about her health, revealing that she has been staying away from public appearances as she is "slowly finding my way back."

“For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way,” Alka wrote while sharing an image of herself from the ceremony with the President.

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{{^usCountry}} She continued, “Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She continued, “Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges.” {{/usCountry}}

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Talking about her health, Alka wrote, “This moment feels especially meaningful because it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience. I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today - not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey.”

“I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for conferring upon me this extraordinary honour. I accept it with immense humility and respect. Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me,” she added.

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The singer wrapped up the post by mentioning that she didn’t just accept an award, but “felt the love of millions who have been a part of my journey”.

Alka Yagnik diagnosed with sensorineural deafness

Back in 2024, Alka took to Instagram to share that she has been diagnosed with 'a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss' due to a 'sudden viral attack'.

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“To all my fans, friends, followers and well-wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action. It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack…this sudden, major setback has caught me completely unaware,” Alka wrote in the note. The singer further shared a warning against the 'exposure to very loud music and headphones'.

Alka has lent her voice to some of Indian cinema's foremost songs such as Mohra's Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak's Ae Mere Humsafar, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam's Chaand Chupa Baadal Mein and Tamasha's Agar Tum Saath Ho. Her voice was last heard in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, which was released in 2024, where she sang Naram Kaalja, composed by A.R. Rahman.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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