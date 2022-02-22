American singer Keke Wyatt is pregnant with 11th child, fans suggest signing a reality show

American singer Keke Wyatt has announced that she is expecting her 11th baby.

The R&B singer took to her social media accounts over the weekend to reveal that she is expecting another child with her husband Zacakariah David Darring, whom she married in 2018. The 39-year-old shared the news alongside pictures from a special photoshoot, that showed her children, including her step-children, wearing "Big Brother" or "Big Sister" T-shirts, while she wore one that read 'Baby loading." Her husband also wore a customised t-shirt that read, "Here We Go Again #LASTONE."

Wyatt captioned the pictures on Instagram, "My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a “plus 1” to the Wyatt Bunch! Our other daughter @0fficial.kaylaaaa wasn’t available for the picture but you’re with us in spirit Shuga!," and also added the hashtags- "#Baby11 #TrustingGod #BabyDarring #TheWyattBunch #Family #KekesKids." The daughter she mentioned to be missing from the occasion was Mickayla, her second husband's daughter that she considers as her own.

The Sexy Song hitmaker also shared pictures from a maternity shoot in which she showed off her baby bump in a flowing red gown. For the photoshoot, she had her belly decorated in henna tattoos.

Keke has been a mom since 2000, and welcomed her ninth child in 2020. Her first three children, Keyver Wyatt Morton, 21; Rahjah Ke Morton, 20; and Ke’Tarah Victoria Morton, 13, are with her first husband Rahmat Morton. The duo had another daughter while they were together but their fourth child was stillborn. She shares four children from her relationship with Michael Ford- Ke’Mar Von Ford, 11; Wyatt Michael Ford, 9; Ke’Yoshi Bella Ford, 6; and Kendall Miguel Ford, 4.

She has one child, Ke’Riah David Darring, 2, from her third and current marriage to Darring.

Social media users were shocked by Wyatt's announcement and had some hilarious reactions to it. “Baby, you get the award for the strongest uterus ever,” one fan wrote on Instagram, while another asked the singer, “How do you sleep with all those kids?”

"Congrats boo… No one will ever mess with your kids in school," a third one wrote.

Many fans also requested the musician to get her own reality show for a "big family." One said, "I would love to see a reality show following your life as a mom/celeb. TV gold," while another added, "Now this would be an interesting family reality show," adding the hashtag #YouHeardItHereFirst."

