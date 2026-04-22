Amid global cancellations, Kanye West confirms India debut in May. Here are all the details of his maiden show

Even as uncertainty looms over Kanye West’s tour in many countries amid backlash over his past controversial remarks, the rapper seems to be staying on course for his India debut. The music icon will be keeping his date with fans in the capital, with his first-ever performance in the country slated to take place in Delhi this May.

Kanye West’s India concert confirmed

Kanye West was earlier scheduled to perform in Delhi on March 29.

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On Tuesday, it was officially confirmed that Kanye West, also known as Ye, will be performing in Delhi this May. The announcement comes a month after his originally scheduled March show was postponed, with organisers citing the geopolitical situation and regional tensions linked to the US-Iran conflict as the reason for the delay.

The update on his rescheduled India show was confirmed when Kanye West took to Instagram, sharing a tour flyer on his Stories that revealed key details about his upcoming performance in the capital.

The post read, "Ye live in India New Delhi, 23 May 2026, 8PM, only performance in India. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. yeliveindia.com."

The concert is scheduled for May 23, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

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Kanye West's Insta Story

{{^usCountry}} In an earlier statement, the organisers had shared that in the concert, people can “expect expansive staging, cinematic large-format visuals, precision engineered acoustics, and a career-spanning setlist that moves seamlessly from early era-defining anthems to contemporary classics, which has been conceived as an experience". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an earlier statement, the organisers had shared that in the concert, people can “expect expansive staging, cinematic large-format visuals, precision engineered acoustics, and a career-spanning setlist that moves seamlessly from early era-defining anthems to contemporary classics, which has been conceived as an experience". {{/usCountry}}

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Talking about Kanye’s show in India, Aman Kumar of White Fox said, “We wanted this show to feel monumental and it is… One night. One performance. The first time ever. We’re making sure more fans have the opportunity to be part of what will be the biggest concert India has ever seen.”

To this, Sabbas Joseph, co-founder and director, Wizcraft International, added, “India has reached a moment where our ambition, infrastructure, and audiences are aligned with the biggest global productions. A first-ever performance by Ye at this scale reflects how far India’s live entertainment ecosystem has evolved and how ready the country is to host landmark events that resonate worldwide.”

Kanye’s shows in doubt

Meanwhile, a cloud of uncertainty continues to hang over Kanye West’s concerts across the globe. Earlier this month, Britain blocked Kanye West from travelling to the country to headline Wireless Festival in London in July. This decision comes in the wake of his past antisemitic comments. Following this, the festival organisers cancelled the three-day outdoor event as a result of the travel ban and said those who had bought tickets would get refunds.

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In addition to this, his upcoming concerts in Poland and Switzerland have been cancelled, with a growing number of European countries stopping or postponing the US rapper’s performances amid a furore over his past antisemitic comments.

Kanye West has previously said “I love Nazis”, expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler, sold T-shirts featuring a swastika on his website, and last year released a track titled Heil Hitler, which was banned by several streaming platforms. In January, he took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal to declare “I am not a Nazi or an antisemite” and “I love Jewish people”. He attributed his antisemitic behaviour to a “manic episode” brought on by his bipolar disorder.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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