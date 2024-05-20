 Amit Trivedi says he couldn't vote as his name was not there in voter's list: 'I feel helpless'. Watch - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi
Amit Trivedi says he couldn't vote as his name was not there in voter's list: 'I feel helpless'. Watch

ByAnurag Bohra
May 20, 2024 08:28 PM IST

Bollywood celebrities went to the polling booths to cast their votes on Monday. But a few of them reported that their names were missing from the voter's list.

Amit Trivedi expressed disappointment over his inability to cast his vote for Lok Sabha Election 2024. Amit, also went to exercise his voting rights for Phase 5 of elections held in Mumbai. However, later he posted a video where he mentioned about his name missing from the voter's list. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan holds Jaya's hands, arrives to vote in Lok Sabha election 2024)

Amit Trivedi shares video message after his name goes missing from voter's list.
Amit Trivedi shares video message after his name goes missing from voter's list.

Amit Trivedi's name goes missing from voter's list

Amit took to his Twitter handle and posted a video message where he said, "I went for voting today and the moment I reached the booth, , I showed them a receipt ( it had booth number mentioned on it) ..as you can see ‘Akramank; 1080’, the officer has put a cross on it. Now this was given to me by the officers present outside. I had my voter’s id and aadhar card in place. In the both I was told 1080 number is not present only, so go back to where you got your receipt and get it fixed . So I went back and there was a huge queue, after waiting there for 30 minutes. I reached the person and he checked some books and paper and that search went on for another 30 minutes and ultimately he said ‘sorry sir! Nahi hai you can’t vote." He captioned his post as, “Voting is our constitutional right. Today I was denied that right and I feel helpless. Did this happen to anyone else? How.. and why?? #elections.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Amit Trivedi clarifies his statement on Twitter

A user commented, “That's why you shud take the effort and chek online where all your details are listed by @ECISVEEP...u can search by I'd number or mobile number , wud hve saved lot of trouble.” Another person wrote, “Why didn't you yourself check your part no & serial number via @ECISVEEP web / app facility. It's pretty robust & useful.” Amit later replied to his own tweet and wrote, “I have seen your replies here. Just to make it clear, all the online due diligence and checking was done in advance. Another family member and I were in the correct booth, one got to vote and the other didn’t.”

Amit is credited as playback singer in popular films like Andhadhun, Kedarnath, Badhaai Do and RRR.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Music / Amit Trivedi says he couldn't vote as his name was not there in voter's list: 'I feel helpless'. Watch

