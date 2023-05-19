‘An interesting life…’: Miley Cyrus on her past relationship with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has spoken on her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus and Hemsworth had parted ways in August 2019, after just eight months of marriage. Hemsworth had filed for divorce over “irreconcilable differences” between them.

Miley Cryus and Liam Hemsworth

Cyrus has been chosen as the cover star of British Vogue magazine's June 2023 edition. She gave an interview to the magazine highlighting how her past relationships have influenced her songs, including her recent one "Flowers".

Talking about her marriage to Hemsworth and subsequent breakup, Cyrus said “I wouldn’t erase my story or want it to be erased.”

“Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling,” she added.

Interestingly, some fans of the songstress had speculated that the lyrics- “I can love me better than you can” in her song "Flowers", were in reference to Hemsworth. Notably, the song "Flowers" was released on January 13, which is Hemsworth's birthday.

On the matter of fans' speculating on the Flowers' lyrics, Cyrus said : “I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience. It will set itself on fire all by itself.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth met during the filming of their romantic comedy “The Last Song" in 2009. Both got involved in an on-again-off-again relationship which lasted for the next 10 years. They called off their engagement in September 2013. Years later, they got together in 2016 and eventually got married in 2018 at their Tennessee home.

In 2020, Cyrus had talked about her split from Hemsworth, on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

“What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don’t love each other the way that we used to anymore. That’s OK, I can accept that. I can’t accept the villainizing and just all those stories,” said Cyrus in 2020.

