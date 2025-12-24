Anand Bakshi's son says new Saat Samundar Paar remix singer shouldn't claim lyrics credit for 'adding 2 lines'

The makers of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri released a new version of Saat Samundar Paar on social media. The remixed version of the iconic track received mixed responses, with many users commenting that they have ruined the song's essence. The original song was composed by Viju Shah, and was sung by Sadhana Sargam and Udit Narayan. Anand Bakshi had penned the lyrics. The new version of Saat Samundar Paar features Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Anand Bakshi's son reacts to new version

On Wednesday, Anand Bakshi's son, Rakesh Anand Bakshi, took to his Instagram account to state that no other artist should be credited as ‘co-lyricist’ for the new version, just for adding 2 lines to the song, when the rest of the original lyrics are still used.

He shared a screenshot where two names- Anand Bakshi and Karan Nawani, were credited as lyricists for the new version. Karan Nawani has also sung the new version.

Rakesh wrote in the caption: “The producer and or publisher should not claim credit for any writer singer etc as co-lyricist for adding one or two lines to the original lyrics; Like they've put original/additional music in the credits, they could have done it with the lyrics too. This is the format which is currently used in streaming Platforms. They need to reform it. ASAP. It’s 2025 today. Not 25 CE that they can’t effect reform ASAP.”

‘Its a mismatch’

He tagged the music label Saregama as well as the singer. He went on to add, “ORIGINAL CREATORS Anand Bakshi आनंद बक्शी🖌 Viju Shah. (I APPRECIATE THE SINGER HAS RECOMPOSED IT SLOWER, AND SUNG IT WELL, BUT I DO NOT APPRECIATE THE LYRICS HE RECREATED, THEY ARE NOT IN KEEPING WITH THE THOUGHT BEHIND THE EARLIER VERSE, ITS A MISMATCH, BREAKS THE CONTINUITY OF THE EARLIER VERSE.”

The original song Saat Samundar Paar is from the 1992 film Vishwatma, starring Sunny Deol and Divya Bharti. It was a major hit and remains a cult classic from the '90s, which is also famous among the present generation.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. It releases in theatres on December 25.