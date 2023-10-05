And the Diver is... 'The Masked Singer' unmasks second contestant in Season 10

Disclaimer: Spoiler warning!

The Diver's identity revealed (File/The Masked SInger/Twitter)

Tom Sandoval, a reality TV star known for his role on Bravo’s ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ was the latest celebrity to be eliminated from ‘The Masked Singer’ on Wednesday night. He had been performing as the Diver, a masked character with a scuba suit and high heels.

Sandoval impressed the judges and the audience with his rendition of ‘Any Way You Want It’ by Journey in the first week, but failed to wow them with his second song, ‘I Ain’t Worried’ by OneRepublic. He also gave some revealing clues about his identity, such as being a model, an actor, and a singer who faced a lot of backlash for his mistakes.

“I’ve been everyone’s favorite person to hate — and to be honest, I get it,” he said in his clue package, holding a newspaper with the headline “Extra! Extra! Read All About It.”

He also said that being on the show was “a healing experience” for him and that he wanted to show the world that he was “more than my mistakes.”

“I modeled, I acted and, of course, sang. I was always waiting to become a household name. I just didn’t know it was everyone hating me. But I’m here to show the world that I’m more than my mistakes. Being here already feels like a healing experience.”

One of his additional clues was a fan in the audience with a club painted on his chest.

“I’m well-suited for the club,” Sandoval explained.

“I know how to get the club going. What’s up?”

The judges guessed that the Diver could be Pete Davidson or Pauly D, but Ken Jeong correctly identified him as Tom Sandoval. Jeong had previously guessed Sandoval based on his voice and his connection to Lisa Vanderpump, who owns the restaurant where ‘Vanderpump Rules’ is filmed.

Sandoval is an original cast member of the reality show, which follows the lives and dramas of a group of young servers and bartenders in Los Angeles. He recently made headlines for cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix, who is currently competing on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ with their co-star Rachel Leviss.

The affair, which lasted for several months, was exposed when Madix found a video of Leviss on Sandoval’s phone. The scandal, dubbed ‘The Scandoval’ by fans, was the main storyline of Season 10 of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’

Sandoval has also appeared on other reality shows, such as Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” and is currently filming Season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules.” He also has a cover band called Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, which he tours with.

The mystery-musical show airs every Wednesdays on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.