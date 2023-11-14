André 3000 is set to release first solo album, informs it will have ‘no verses’

American singer André 3000 is set to release his debut solo album on Friday. The album has been titled New Blue Sun and has no vocals. Fans are extremely excited as the star singer is releasing a new album for the first time in 17 years.

American singer André 3000(X(formerly Twitter))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

André 3000 took to Instagram and shared the news of the album's release. He wrote, "André 3000 New Blue Sun November 17 2023".Notably, the title of the opening track of the album is "I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A "Rap" Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with NPR Music on Tuesday, André 3000 shared that he is only playing various flutes in the album.

"I don't want to troll people. I don't want people to think, 'Oh, this André 3000 album is coming!' And you play it and like, 'Oh man, no verses. So even actually on the packaging, you'll see it says, 'Warning: no bars.' It's letting you know what it is off the top," said André 3000.

During the interview, the 48-year-old also shared the names of the musicians who helped him create the album. André 3000 said, "It ended up being the core four of us – me on different woodwind instruments and digital flutes; Carlos Niño on percussion; Nate Mercereau on guitar, and he hardly ever sounds like he's playing guitar, but he's an awesome guitarist, he's kind of like a magician in a way; and then Surya Botofasina, he's a keyboardist."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He shared that he had never imagined that he would be playing a flute in the album.

"I'm expecting anything just like y'all. I didn't know I'd be playing a flute," said André 3000.

ALSO READ| Kim Zolciak adds ‘Biermann’ to Instagram account name amid divorce controversy

The 48-year-old also weighed in on the prospect of doing any hip-hop music in future, as the genre is one of his strengths.

"I love rap music because it was a part of my youth. So I would love to be out here with everybody rapping, because it's almost like fun and being on the playground. I would love to be out here playing with everybody, but it's just not happening for me," said André 3000.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"This is the realest thing that's coming right now. Not to say that I would never do it again, but those are not the things that are coming right now. And I have to present what's given to me at the time," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON