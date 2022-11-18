Anoushka Shankar: Looking forward to reconnect with India

Anoushka Shankar is coming home. The sitarist, who recently received two Grammy 2023 nominations, is gearing up for her multi-city tour in India, in December. During her time here, the artiste says she wants to introduce her children — sons Zubin and Mohan — to Indian culture.

“I am really looking forward to coming back to India with a concert. It has been such a long gap, and so much has happened for all of us in that time. Now, I am looking forward to just coming back, reconnecting not with just the audiences, but also with friends and family. It means a lot to me,” Shankar tells us.

The Grammy-nominated composer and sitarist is set to return to India with a three-city tour in Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi in the first week of December. The tour will kick start at Good Shepherd Auditorium in Bengaluru on December 11, followed by a concert at Shanmukhananda Auditorium in Mumbai on December 16 and in Delhi on December 18 with a performance at SiriFort Auditorium.

“I have so many things added to my itinerary this time. But honestly I am looking forward to everything. It is mainly about food, and showing lots of things to my kids, all the sights. Just to explore it and reconnect with the country as much as we can,” says the daughter of the late sitar legend Ravi Shankar.

The composer admits that coming to India for performance is always special. “There is something unique about it. There is a particular nuance to the connection with the audience and a feeling that the audience is also welcoming me home, which makes you feel special. When I’m playing music in the country, it comes from a source connection, which feels really beautiful”.

In fact, she ensures that she carries a bit of India with wherever she goes, but does take it as a pressure.

“Two decades ago, when there was not as much coming out of India. There was a sense that I felt that responsibility to represent India and our music and our roots a little bit more. Also, it was a beautiful honour to share our music and our culture in that way with people,” she says, adding, “To some extent, I had to learn how to make through a subtle process for myself, and just try and make music, and not attach too much weight to it”.