Anup Jalota on turning 70: I feel younger, more energetic

Veteran singer Anup Jalota turned 70 on Saturday (July 29). While he kept the celebration low-key and joined singer Sonu Nigam instead to ring in his 50th birthday (July 30) at midnight, the Bhajan Samraat hosted a party for his friends and family on Sunday. While most of us would want to take a step back and take things easy at 70, Jalota feels all energised to kick off his “third innings”.

Anup Jalota ringed his 70th birthday with family and friends on Sunday

Anup Jalota debuted on stage at the age of 7

He tells us, “I started singing on stage when I was 7. When I turned 30, my second innings started, as I got international acclaim, released a lot of albums and became a household name. My second innings was quite long and exhaustive, but at the same time, very rewarding. It went on till I turned 70. I didn’t get a single day off, as I was always busy making music and performing on stage. I think my third innings is going to be the busiest, as I already have a lot of shows lined up across different countries. I feel younger and I am certain that my third innings will be very exciting.”

The singer adds that he feels more “energetic” and is “enjoying singing on stage much more than before”. Jalota adds, “Main maanta hoon jo shesh hai, woh vishesh hai (whatever is left is going to be really special). I want to make the rest of my life more special than before and that cannot happen without the presence of music in my life.”

