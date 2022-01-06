AR Rahman’s son Ameen shares birthday with ‘world’s best dad’, wishes him with Iron Man reference: ‘Love you 3000’

AR Rahman is celebrating his 55th birthday on January 6. The Oscar winning music composer shares his birthday with his 19-year-old son, Ameen. The latter has shared a sweet birthday wish for his father on Instagram.

Ameen took to his Instagram to share a picture with AR Rahman from what appears to be an event. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to the world's best dad #iloveyou3000.” The picture shows the father-son duo decked up in kurtas.

Besides being a singer, Ameen is an avid Avengers fan and had earlier used the same line to wish AR Rahman on Father's Day as well. “I love you 3000” was said by Iron Man's five-year-old daughter Maureen in the film, Avengers: Endgame.

In the comments section, singer Harshdeep Kaur wished Ameen, saying, “Happy birthday to you too.” Many others also wished both of them in the comments section.

Ameen made his debut as a playback singer with the 2015 Tamil film, O Kadhal Kanmani, in which he sang, Maula Wa Sallim. He has since sung in several Indian languages, including the song Never Say Goodbye in Dil Bechara.

AR Rahman is currently in Dubai and had shared a picture from the rehearsal of a show to be held at an expo at Al Wasl Plaza.

The family recently celebrated the engagement of AR Rahman's eldest daughter Khatija Rahman. She is also a musician, who got engaged to sound engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed on December 29.

Khatija Rahman took to Instagram and shared a picture collage of herself with Mohamed. "With the blessings of the Almighty, I'm happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones. #ThankYou," she captioned her post.

Khatija Rahman had sung the song Rock A Bye Baby for the Kriti Sanon-starrer film Mimi, music for which was composed by AR Rahman himself.

