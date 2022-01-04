AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman and Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed pose at engagement ceremony. See inside photo

An inside picture from musician AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman’s engagement ceremony was shared online by a fan club. She and Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed got engaged in an intimate ceremony on December 29, her birthday.

In the photo, Khatija and Riyasdeen sat on parallel white couches. They turned around to pose for the camera. A photo of her could be seen on the big screen in the back.

On Sunday, Khatija and Riyasdeen announced their engagement with near-identical posts. “With the blessings of the Almighty, I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones,” she wrote. In his post, he described her as a ‘musician, producer and philanthropist’.

Khatija dropped a sweet comment on Riyasdeen’s post. “Blessed and grateful to have got you in my life Riyasdeen. In shaa Allaah. Allahumma Barik,” she wrote.

Many from the music industry, including singers Harshdeep Kaur, Jonita Gandhi and Chinmayi Sripada, and composer GV Prakash, extended their best wishes to the newly-engaged couple.

Khatija made her singing debut with the song Pudhiya Manidha from Ethiran, composed by AR Rahman. Last year, she sang Rock A Bye Baby for Mimi, which was again an AR Rahman composition.

In an earlier interview with HT Brunch, Khatija talked about the time she decided to give up music. “I got overwhelmed with all the attention I got for the first song when I was 13 or 14 years old. I took on the pressure of being AR Rahman’s daughter on myself. I did that to myself,” she said. Her mother, Saira Banu, convinced her to return to singing.

