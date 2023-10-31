Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies recreate Showgirls scene for Halloween

Victorious costars Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies have been best friends for over a decade now. The duo first made an onscreen appearance together on Nickelodeon's 2010 hit show. Keeping up with the Halloween spirit, the besties recreated the lunch date scene from the 1995 erotic drama thriller film Showgirls starring Elizabeth Berkeley, Kyle MacLachlan, Gina Gershon, Glenn Plummer, Robert Davi, Alan Rachins, and Gina Ravera. The 30-year-old singers recreated the glamourous scene featuring its iconic characters Cristal Connors (Gershon) and Nomi Malone (Berkeley).

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Halloween 2023: Kendall Jenner, Adele, Ice Spice, Halsey and more celeb costumes

Video clips of the lunch date scene recreated by Grande and Gillies were shared on X, formerly Twitter by Pop Crave. In the video, they can be seen playfully acting identical to the original scene. They both can be seen wearing black studded jackets initially as the scene begins. Grande kept her hair blonde while Gillies wore a jet-black hairdo. The post garnered major attention as fans flocked to the comment section with one fan writing, “Omg talented and gorgeous multitalented mothers.” Another said, “The only problem with this scene is Ariana is a much better actress than Elizabeth Berkeley.” One more user said, “They are one of my favourite duos omg.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additionally, Grande and Gillies shared a carousel of pictures of themselves dressed in glamourous attires on Instagram, leaving fans mesmerised. In one of the pictures, captioned- “You and me…we’re exactly alike,” the dynamic duo posed side-by-side wearing coordinated black ensembles. In another post, shared jointly by the American singers, Gillies quoted one of Gershon’s famous lines in the caption, which reads, “You are a wh**e, Darlin’!” Meanwhile, Grande captioned one of her posts, “different places,” in reference to the scene where Nomi angrily responds to the question about the East Coast.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON