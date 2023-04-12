Ariana Grande urges fans to stop speculating about her body: 'These are my eyes, so don’t freak out...'

Ariana Grande is addressing all the concerns regarding her body in her new TikTok and telling her fans as well as viewers that “there are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful.” The singer directly faced the camera and spoke in detail about the toll that body-shaming takes, and urged everyone to stop commenting on people's bodies. (Also read: Selena Gomez says Hailey Bieber told her she's getting death threats, asks fans to end the attacks) Ariana Grande spoke on TikTok about speculations regarding her body.

Recently, the singer was spotted backstage with actor Cynthia Erivo, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Both of the stars, who are part of the upcoming two-part film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Wicked, were there to support Jeff Goldblum's band performance.

Ariana then took to TikTok on Tuesday to address the recent comments on her body and said, "I don’t like—I’m not good at it, and I don’t like it but I just wanted to address your concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to. I think we could be—I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies no matter what. If you think you’re saying something good-or well-intentioned, whatever it is: healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, not sexy, we just shouldn’t. We should really work toward not doing that as much. There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something you see and you don’t like that I think we should help each other work toward, just to aim toward being safer and keeping each other safer.

But I just also wanted to say, one: There are many different kinds of beautiful. There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. I know personally for me, the body that you have been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy but that in fact wasn’t my healthy. And I know I shouldn’t have to explain that but I thought that maybe having an openness and some kind of vulnerability here would be—that something good might come from it, I don’t know. But that’s the first thing: Healthy can look different.

The second thing is you never know what someone is going through. So even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person is probably working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with, and you never know. So be gentle with each other and with yourselves.

And thirdly, the third one’s unrelated I guess. I just wanted to extend some love your way and tell you that you’re beautiful no matter what phase you’re in. By the way, I’m not wearing eyelashes or eyeliner right now. This is my face. These are my eyes, so don’t freak out about that now too please, oh my god. But yeah, sending you guys a lot of love, and I think you’re beautiful, no matter what you’re going through, no matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you’ve had or not or anything. I just think you’re beautiful and wanted to share some feelings. Have a very beautiful day, and I’m sending you a lot of love."

Ariana Grande is currently working on the adaptation of Wicked. The first part of the Jon M Chu movie is scheduled to be released in cinemas later next year on 25 December 2024, and the next part a year later. The film stars Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch, and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.

