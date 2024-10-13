Ariana Grande wows fans with Celine Dion impression and UFC theme Song performance on SNL: Watch

Ariana Grande recently showed off her new skills on the stage of Saturday Night Live as she imitated other popular artists. She imitated the iconic singer Celine Dion in a sketch on the late-night show which captured and left her fans stunned. However, what captured the attention of many was Grande's theme song for UFC. Ariana Grande's recent SNL performance drew praise for her Celine Dion impression and a humorous UFC-themed song. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo(REUTERS)

Also Read: Julia Fox claims Kanye West ‘used her as pawn’ amid allegations he raped his ex-assistant at Diddy party

Ariana Grande dedicates song to UFC

While imitating Dion, Grande said, “Football, it is a sport that connects who we are to who we were.That is why last week, I, Celine Dion, made a promo forSunday Night Football, OK? But football isn’t the only sport that connects us to our past.” She explained, imitating the My Heart Will Go On singer, that “there is another sport whose timeless emotion ignites the bittersweet memories that live inside my soul and the octagon,” as it is revealed she was talking about UFC. She then dedicated a theme song titled It's All Coming Back To Me Now to the sport.

The lyrics of the theme song highlighted the violent nature of the game as she sang “There was breaking of bones and there were knees to the balls,” while imitating Dion. They further underscored the physical “memories” the game leaves with the fighters as she sang, “a woman in a sports bra with the tightest French braids and the flattest face, an angry man with a cauliflower ear and a sideways nose…”

The singer mocked UFC commentators including Joe Rogan with lyrics describing them as “all bald and in the shiniest of shirts,” as reported by Deadline. With display of violent pictures from the matches Grande sang, “That is the beauty of the UFC. The tension, the skill…”

Also Read: Billy Ray Cyrus’ ex-wife Firerose wished she never married him amid their divorce: ‘Would’ve told my…’

Netizens react to Ariana Grande's SNL act

Netizens had a good laugh at Grande's theme song dedication for UFC and also praised the singer for her spot-on impression of Dion. A user commented on YouTube, “She really nailed the Celine Dion impression so very well. her accent was absolutely EVERYTHING ! her BEST Celine Dion impression ever.” A second user wrote, “Ari can act, sing, and do impressions WHAT A SKILLED TALENTED WOMAN.” A third user wrote, “her “yeah” and “no” as Celine was SPOT ON.”

A user wrote, “The tightest French braid is so accurate,” while a user praised the new season as they wrote, “SNL been knocking it outta the park so far this season.”