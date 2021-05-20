Arjun Kanungo: I am doing as much as I can, will do more fundraisers for Covid relief work

Singer Arjun Kanungo feels grateful that he has his music to help him tide over the current times of despair and agony. And luckily, even amid pandemic-induced curbs, he managed to participate in online concerts to raise funds for Covid-19 relief.

“Our lives have become grim for sure. This is a bad time. I think as public figures, it is our responsibility to spread the message that we should be staying at home, and one is going out, it is a must to wear a mask,” says the singer, who is doing his bit and trying his best to “help people with oxygen cylinders and hospitals beds” to battle Covid-19.

The 30-year-old is pleasantly surprised with how the otherwise toxic social media space has turned out to be a boon in these times.

“I connected 20-30 people in a single day through these platforms. It’s very simple — we have so many followers, it’s easier to connect people to one another,” he says, explaining, “If anyone wants an oxygen cylinder, we put the request on social media, and so many people respond saying they have it. Even plasma donors. I remembered one from Nagpur, and made a note of it mentally. Somebody later tweeted saying they wanted plasma of a particular blood type, luckily I connected both. So, these are the small things we can do.”

Though mostly occupied with helping people, his professional commitments haven’t stopped either. However, he admits that everything is not as smooth as it sounds, even from home.

“It is a difficult time to be busy. I was about to release my music video (when the second wave took over). This is a depressing period, but I have music. I wanted to make a positive song, hence came up with Famous. I am doing as much as I can, and also not going to stop here. I will do more fund-raisers and Covid relief work,” says the Nikke Nikke Shots hitmaker.