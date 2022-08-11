Arjun Kanungo shares a kiss with wife Carla Kanungo in first wedding pics; Gauahar Khan, others congratulate newlyweds

Arjun Kanungo has shared the first pictures from his wedding with Carla Dennis. The singer introduced his wife as Carla Kanungo as he shared their wedding photos on Instagram. Several of their colleagues from the entertainment industry congratulated the newlyweds in the comments section. Also Read| Check out dreamy pics from Arjun and Carla's mehendi

Arjun shared the pictures on Thursday, the day after the wedding, and captioned them, "In the presence of our families and our closest friends, Carla and I got married yesterday. My words cannot express how much love we received and how special the day was for us. This part of our journey is just beginning and we feel lucky to share it with the people in our lives. We ask for your blessing, as we begin this new chapter - Arjun and Carla Kanungo."

The first picture showed the bride and the groom with their eyes shut as they posed for a close-up picture. The next one was a monochrome picture in which Arjun held Carla's face between his hands as the two smiled with their eyes closed. The newlyweds shared a kiss in another picture, while one showed their full wedding outfits as they posed against a wall. Arjun had worn a white sherwani by Anita Dongre for his big day, while Carla had opted for a red lehenga by Sabyasachi.

Arjun Kanungo and Carla Kanungo in their wedding pics.

Congratulating the couple, actor Nakuul Mehta wrote in the comments section, "Eternal happyness." Actor Gauahar Khan wrote, "Omg super congratulations! You guys look like all things love!" while actor Harleen Sethi commented, "Lots of love and wishes for the beautiful journey ahead." Actor Sonal Chauhan, who featured opposite Arjun in the music video of Fursat (2016), wrote, "Omg !!! This is soooo beautiful. Congratulations and lots of love to you and @carlaruthdennis." Actor Anita Hassanandani and singer Kanika Kapoor among several others sent their congratulations.

Arjun and Carla had been dating for a long time before they tied the knot in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 10. Carla, who was born in South Africa, is an actor and had also appeared in the music video of Arjun's song Tu Na Mera (2019).

