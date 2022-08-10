Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis are now married! Check out dreamy pics from wedding and mehendi ceremonies

Singer Arjun Kanungo has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis. The couple had announced a few days ago that they are getting married on August 10. Pictures from their wedding and mehendi ceremonies have now surfaced on social media. Also Read| Arjun Kanungo goes to Anita Dongre for wedding outfit; Carla to be Sabya bride

In a video shared by a wedding guest that soon started doing rounds on fan pages, Arjun and Carla Dennis were seen taking their 'pheras.' The singer was in an ivory sherwani, while his bride was in a red bridal lehenga with golden embroidery and had left her hair loose. Arjun held Carla's hand as they took the 'pheras.' Carla had a huge smile on her face as she said hi to the camera. The wedding ceremony was held at the Taj hotel in Mumbai.

Pictures from Arjun and Carla's mehendi ceremony also surfaced on Instagram. Arjun was in a white ethnic outfit while Carla was in a pink lehenga. One of the pictures featured Arjun holding Carla as they gazed into each other's eyes, while another had them laughing with their hands up in the air. They posed on the stairs in one of the pictures. Other pictures that surfaced from the function showed them dancing together. Arjun was spotted in a conversation with actor Bobby Deol in another picture.

Arjun and Carla will also have a wedding reception on Thursday, August 11. The party will reportedly be held at Karan Johar's restaurant Neuma in South Mumbai, and the theme of the event will be 'evening chic.' As per Pinkvilla, several Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Bobby Deol have been invited to the party. Actor Sonal Chauhan, who starred opposite Arjun in his popular music video for Fursat, is also expected to be in attendance.

