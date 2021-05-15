Arjun Kanungo reveals how he would react if he was stuck in an elevator with his fiancée and ex

Singer Arjun Kanungo, who made his Bollywood debut as one of the antagonists in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, was asked how he would react if he was stuck in an elevator with his fiancée, model Carla Dennis, and one of his exes.

Arjun announced his engagement to Carla, his girlfriend of five years, in November last year. Sharing pictures of them from a trip to Dubai, he wrote, “I’ve wanted to ask her for so long. Couldn’t wait any longer, so I did! #Engaged!!! @carlaruthdennis.”

In an interview with Miss Malini, Arjun was asked how he would react if he was trapped in an elevator with Carla and an ex. “To be honest, my fiancée is really cool... My exes are also pretty cool. I don’t think I will be uncomfortable. I have been in a situation where my fiancée has met one of my exes. It was very chill, very casual. It will probably be like somebody whistling or something. Not dramatic at all,” he said.

Arjun was planning to tie the knot with Carla this year but their wedding has been pushed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They are now eyeing a date in the first half of next year.

Also read | Aaliyah Kashyap says parents know about her ‘experiments’ as a teenager: ‘Not going to lie and say I didn’t drink’

Speaking to Hindustan Times last month, Arjun had said, “We are still figuring it out. We definitely want to have a big wedding. I don’t know when that’s going to happen.” He had added, “But we are planning in early 2022. Because we still don’t know when the pandemic will end. It is still going on. Abhi toh chalta hai ho gaya hai (Right now, the attitude is one of ‘everything is okay’)… and that is why the cases are on a rise at the moment.”

Arjun’s debut film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, released to negative reviews. However, its release made the Zee5 servers crash temporarily, after a large number of people logged in to watch it. Zee Studios said in a statement that the film garnered 4.2 million views across platforms on its first day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON