Artistes are now being taken seriously in all formats: Curtain Blue

Ever since becoming the leader of the Delhi-based rock band The Circus, singer Abhishek Bhatia, aka Curtain Blue, has been part of the indie music scene. He has witnessed firsthand an entire phase where the space has empowered artistes to create unique soundscapes instead of following trends.

“The industry has evolved into a functional structure. It definitely has had an impact on the characteristics of being a true artiste, as now the concept of releasing music and being an artiste has become very approachable,” says Bhatia, adding that a lot of people are now being exposed to writing and producing music.

“The change is leading to new sounds and genres every day. Artistes are now being taken seriously across all platforms,” says Bhatia, who released his EP Stripes last month.

“I’ve tried to stay as far as I could from opinions and outside ideas on this one. I’ve had a lot of fun with analogue synths and effect pedals in my post-production of these tracks, as I feel the analogue system creates a sense of fluidity. If I look at the production aspect of my tracks, each and every song has a different tonality. But I feel they share the same sound pallet, moulding the same sensibilities in different styles,” he adds.

The 32-year-old, who believes that having his own space has allowed him to experiment with and explore various sounds, feels independent music empowers them unlike mainstream music where he feels artistes produce records in a direction given to them by major labels, and that becomes counterproductive.

“It’s been a long journey from The Circus to Curtain Blue. I’ve seen the industry evolve from a clueless indie hub of insanely creative people to a legitimate source of income. Being a part of this scene, I’ve grown into a music director myself and have worked on producing and directing music for ad films and long-form content. This has helped me understand and explore different genres and styles,” Bhatia shares.

“These newer aspects and avenues of applying the art of making music have led me to meet a wide palette of interesting artistes and people,” he signs off.

