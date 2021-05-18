As Khad Tainu Main Dassa song releases, Rohanpreet Singh asks Neha Kakkar's fans an important question

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's new song Khad Tainu Main Dassa released on Tuesday. The music video features the real-life couple portraying life after marriage. The video kicks off with Rohanpreet forgetting Neha's birthday, leaving her upset.

She complains that he has changed after their wedding while Rohanpreet believes that he's taken for granted. They eventually resolve their fight. The couple's banter will leave fans gushing.

Neha informed fans that the music video has been released by sharing a video on Instagram. In the video, the two singers were seen lip-syncing to the song. Rohanpreet took to the comments section of the post and asked her followers, "Main Tamaam Janta Se Poochna Chahta Hun Kya Har Gharwali Apne Gharwale Ko Aise he Marti Hai?? Kya Har Gharwale Ki Kismat Mein Pitaayi he Likhi Hai?!! (I want to ask everyone, does your wife beat you like this?? Is every husband fated to be beaten?)." Over 300 fans had commented at the time of reporting. Most of them reacted with laughing emojis.

In the days leading up to the music video's release, the couple shared stills and behind-the-scenes videos to hype the video. In one of the videos, which also features in the music video, Neha was seen beating Rohanpreet while the latter pulled her hair.

Also Read: Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh says his ex-girlfriend Charlie Chauhan ‘faced hatred’, blames Dil Dostii Dance for it

Rohanpreet and Neha first met in August when they were filming their song Nehu Da Vyah. They began talking after he asked for her Snapchat ID. Soon after, in October last year, Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot. The couple travelled to Dubai for their honeymoon. Neha and Rohanpreet have celebrated a number of firsts since. This includes their first Valentine's Day and Lohri.

The couple recently described their lives sans each other. Sharing a fan edit of the couple, Neha said, "@rohanpreetsingh Life without You is like living without My Music." Rohanpreet, on the other hand, said, "@nehakakkar Life without You is like a body without Soul..Anyway!"