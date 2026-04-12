Asha Bhosle did not miss a beat as she danced to Tauba Tauba on stage during her last performance. Watch

Iconic singer Asha Bhosle has died at the age of 92. One of the most acclaimed voices of her generation, she not only survived in the shadow of her sister Lata Mangeshkar's greatness but stepped out of it with a genre-defying voice to create her own universe in Hindi playback singing. The singer last performed on stage in 2024 in Dubai, demonstrating that she keeps up with the latest trends. (Also read: Asha Bhosle death news live updates: Legendary singer dies at 92 after brief illness, Bollywood says ‘end of an era’)

Asha's last performance

Asha Bhosle was a picture of grace as she performed on stage even at the age of 91. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

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Asha performed her last major concert in Dubai, the Asha Bhosle & Sonu Nigam Legacy Concert, held on December 29, 2024, at the Coca-Cola Arena. What stole the show during her performance was her impromptu dance to the hit track Tauba Tauba. As the song played on stage, she grooved and did the dance moves from the track, which was a social media sensation. She recreated Vicky Kaushal’s viral hook step, which sent social media into a frenzy.

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{{^usCountry}} Singer Karan Aujla had expressed his admiration for the singer and wrote, “@asha.bhosle ji, the living Goddess of music, Just performed tauba tauba… a song written by a kid who grew up in a small village, with no music background and no knowledge of music instruments. A melody made by someone who doesn't play any instrument. This song has received a lot of love and recognition amongst not only fans but also music artists, but this moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget. I am truly blessed and thankful. This has really inspired me to keep giving you all such melodies and create more memories together.” About Asha Bhosle {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singer Karan Aujla had expressed his admiration for the singer and wrote, “@asha.bhosle ji, the living Goddess of music, Just performed tauba tauba… a song written by a kid who grew up in a small village, with no music background and no knowledge of music instruments. A melody made by someone who doesn't play any instrument. This song has received a lot of love and recognition amongst not only fans but also music artists, but this moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget. I am truly blessed and thankful. This has really inspired me to keep giving you all such melodies and create more memories together.” About Asha Bhosle {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Asha was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after she experienced cardiac and respiratory issues. Sources told HT on Saturday night that the singer was very critical and being monitored in the ICU. On Sunday morning, her son Anand Bhosle confirmed her demise. Her family informed that Asha Bhosle's last rites will be conducted at 4 pm on Monday evening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asha was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after she experienced cardiac and respiratory issues. Sources told HT on Saturday night that the singer was very critical and being monitored in the ICU. On Sunday morning, her son Anand Bhosle confirmed her demise. Her family informed that Asha Bhosle's last rites will be conducted at 4 pm on Monday evening. {{/usCountry}}

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In a career spanning six decades, the singer showcased unmatched versatility across Bollywood, ghazals, and regional music. Some of her most iconic songs include Dum Maro Dum, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Aao Na Gale Lag Jao Na, and In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke. She was a seven-time winner of the Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer Award and a two-time winner of the National Film Award- for Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Umrao Jaan and Mera Kuch Saamaan from Ijaazat.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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