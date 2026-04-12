Asha Bhosle dies at 92; A look at melody queen’s iconic songs through decades that changed Indian music forever

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on April 12. Her death marks the end of an era and has come as a big shock to the music industry as well. She didn't just sing songs; she breathed life into every genre she touched. While her sister Lata Mangeshkar was often seen as the "ethereal" voice, Asha was the rebel, the experimenter, and the ultimate performer. Here's a look at some of her best and iconic songs that shaped the Indian music industry. (Also Read: Asha Bhosle death news live updates: Legendary singer dies at 92 after brief illness, last rites on Monday)

Asha Bhosle's best songs

Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92.

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Asha was just nine years old when she began her singing career in 1943. By that time, her sister Lata Mangeshkar had already established herself in the industry, and Asha had to live with being called Lata Mangeshkar's sister. However, she made her path in the industry on her own. In a career spanning over eight decades, she emerged as one of the greatest and most influential singers in Hindi cinema. From Ghazals, bhajans, folk songs, pop songs to film music, she was known for her versatility and her voice range. She holds the Guinness World Record for being the most recorded artist in music history. She leaves behind a legacy of over 12,000 songs in more than 20 languages, a record that will likely never be broken

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{{^usCountry}} In Aankhon Ki Masti (Umrao Jaan, 1981): This song proved she was the undisputed queen of the ghazal. Her collaboration with Khayyam showcased a depth and poise that won her the National Award. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Aankhon Ki Masti (Umrao Jaan, 1981): This song proved she was the undisputed queen of the ghazal. Her collaboration with Khayyam showcased a depth and poise that won her the National Award. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ​Dum Maro Dum (Hare Rama Hare Krishna, 1971): A complete 180-degree turn. This anthem became the definitive sound of the '70s hippie culture in India. Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko (Yaadon Ki Baaraat, 1973): Perhaps the most iconic romantic duet of all time. Her melodic start alongside Mohammad Rafi remains a masterclass in playback singing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ​Dum Maro Dum (Hare Rama Hare Krishna, 1971): A complete 180-degree turn. This anthem became the definitive sound of the '70s hippie culture in India. Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko (Yaadon Ki Baaraat, 1973): Perhaps the most iconic romantic duet of all time. Her melodic start alongside Mohammad Rafi remains a masterclass in playback singing. {{/usCountry}}

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Asha Bhosle and RD Burman's magic

One cannot talk about Asha without mentioning her partnership with R.D. Burman, who was also her husband. With songs like Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja, Mera Kuch Saman, Yeh Mera Dil and Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyaar Tera, together, they changed the DNA of Bollywood music. ​Asha never stopped evolving. Even in the '90s and 2000s, she was topping the charts with tracks like Rangeela Re and Tanha Tanha (Rangeela), proving she could out-sing artists half her age.

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During the 2000s, several of Asha's songs became chartbusters, including Radha Kaise Na Jale from Lagaan (2001), Kambakht Ishq from Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya (2001), and Yeh Lamha from Filhaal (2002) among others. Most recently, she featured in British Virtual band Gorzilla's ninth studio album, The Mountain, in the track The Shadowy Light.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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