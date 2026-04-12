Asha Bhosle dies at 92; A look at melody queen’s iconic songs through decades that changed Indian music forever
From In Aankhon Ki Masti to Dum Maaro Dum, here's a look at Asha Bhosle's iconic songs that made her the queen of melody.
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on April 12. Her death marks the end of an era and has come as a big shock to the music industry as well. She didn't just sing songs; she breathed life into every genre she touched. While her sister Lata Mangeshkar was often seen as the "ethereal" voice, Asha was the rebel, the experimenter, and the ultimate performer. Here's a look at some of her best and iconic songs that shaped the Indian music industry. (Also Read: Asha Bhosle death news live updates: Legendary singer dies at 92 after brief illness, last rites on Monday)
Asha Bhosle's best songs
Asha was just nine years old when she began her singing career in 1943. By that time, her sister Lata Mangeshkar had already established herself in the industry, and Asha had to live with being called Lata Mangeshkar's sister. However, she made her path in the industry on her own. In a career spanning over eight decades, she emerged as one of the greatest and most influential singers in Hindi cinema. From Ghazals, bhajans, folk songs, pop songs to film music, she was known for her versatility and her voice range. She holds the Guinness World Record for being the most recorded artist in music history. She leaves behind a legacy of over 12,000 songs in more than 20 languages, a record that will likely never be broken
In Aankhon Ki Masti (Umrao Jaan, 1981): This song proved she was the undisputed queen of the ghazal. Her collaboration with Khayyam showcased a depth and poise that won her the National Award.{{/usCountry}}
In Aankhon Ki Masti (Umrao Jaan, 1981): This song proved she was the undisputed queen of the ghazal. Her collaboration with Khayyam showcased a depth and poise that won her the National Award.{{/usCountry}}
Dum Maro Dum (Hare Rama Hare Krishna, 1971): A complete 180-degree turn. This anthem became the definitive sound of the '70s hippie culture in India. Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko (Yaadon Ki Baaraat, 1973): Perhaps the most iconic romantic duet of all time. Her melodic start alongside Mohammad Rafi remains a masterclass in playback singing.{{/usCountry}}
Dum Maro Dum (Hare Rama Hare Krishna, 1971): A complete 180-degree turn. This anthem became the definitive sound of the '70s hippie culture in India. Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko (Yaadon Ki Baaraat, 1973): Perhaps the most iconic romantic duet of all time. Her melodic start alongside Mohammad Rafi remains a masterclass in playback singing.{{/usCountry}}
Asha Bhosle and RD Burman's magic
One cannot talk about Asha without mentioning her partnership with R.D. Burman, who was also her husband. With songs like Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja, Mera Kuch Saman, Yeh Mera Dil and Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyaar Tera, together, they changed the DNA of Bollywood music. Asha never stopped evolving. Even in the '90s and 2000s, she was topping the charts with tracks like Rangeela Re and Tanha Tanha (Rangeela), proving she could out-sing artists half her age.
During the 2000s, several of Asha's songs became chartbusters, including Radha Kaise Na Jale from Lagaan (2001), Kambakht Ishq from Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya (2001), and Yeh Lamha from Filhaal (2002) among others. Most recently, she featured in British Virtual band Gorzilla's ninth studio album, The Mountain, in the track The Shadowy Light.
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