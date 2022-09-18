Asha Bhosle steps out for 'best dinner date' with granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, feasts on Japanese cuisine. See pic

Singer Asha Bhosle and her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle stepped out for dinner in Mumbai and went to a Japanese restaurant. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video in which the duo was seen stepping out of their cars and walking towards Mizu as it drizzled. (Also Read | When Asha Bhosle and Zanai sang her song together on stage. Watch)

Zanai held Asha's hand as they walked together. They also posed for pictures and shared a laugh outside the restaurant. For their dinner, Asha draped a white and blue saree and also had a shawl. Zanai wore a printed red dress.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Zanai posted a clip of Asha as she sat at a table. In the video, Asha poured oil over her food as several dishes were kept near her. Posting the clip, Zanai wrote, "Best dinner date." She also tagged Asha and added several flower and red heart emojis.

The 'dinner date' comes just a week after Asha clocked her 89th birthday. On the occasion, Zanai had shared a video on Instagram of their earlier live performance. In the video, sang Tu Tu Hai Wahi from the 1982 movie Yeh Vaada Raha. She also wrote a long poem praising Asha.

On her birthday Adnan Sami and Anup Jalota among others wished Asha. Adnan tweeted, "Wishing my Musical Mother a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! Dearest Asha ji, I adore & respect you beyond words! Lots of love & duas for a great year ahead! @ashabhosle." "Wishing you a very happy and healthy Happy Birthday Asha didi #AshaBhosle Ji #HBDAshaBhosle Ji," wrote Anup on Twitter.

Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan shared his photos with Asha on Twitter and wrote, "Wishing the iconic Asha Bhosle ji a very Happy Birthday!!" Actors Amrita Rao and Prosenjit Chatterjee also extended their best wishes to Asha. "To the Youngest and the Coolest ROCKSTARRRR.. A Very Happy 89th Birthday You have blessed us with your singing & you will continue to forever @ashabhosle Ji," Amrita wrote. Prosenjit tweeted, "Wishing the inimitable icon @ashabhosle Ji a very Happy Birthday."

Asha began her playback singing career in the late 1940s and has given Hindi cinema some of its most memorable songs including Jhumka Gira Re, Raat Akeli Hain, Aaja Aaja, Dum Maro Dum, Dil Cheez Kya Hain, among others. She is also known for her many collaborations with music directors like OP Nayyar, Sachin Dev Burman, RD Burman, Khayyam and Bappi Lahiri.

