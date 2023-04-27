Astro's MJ pens heartbreaking note for Moonbin after his death: ‘It still doesn’t feel real, I’m so angry at myself'

K-pop group Astro's member MJ took to Instagram and poured his heart out in an emotional post for Moonbin. Also a member of Astro, Moonbin was founded dead at his apartment on April 19. MJ, who is currently serving in the army, might not be able to visit Moonbin's memorial site in Seoul any time soon, but paid a tribute to him on social media. Also read: Moonbin's sister Moon Sua pens heartbreaking note at memorial, Astro's MJ says 'I'm sorry I couldn't protect you'

Astro's MJ revealed plans of moving in with Moonbin after military.

MJ posted a throwback photo of himself, clicked right before he enlisted for military service. In the photo, Moonbin is seen saluting MJ. Taking a walk down memory lane, MJ revealed how he and Moonbin had planned to live together once he was done with his mandatory service.

As per Allkpop's translation, MJ wrote in Korean, “My dongsaeng Bin-ah. It still doesn’t feel real. This is supposed to be how it’s like, right…? Just how lonely and in pain must you have been in alone… You must’ve been suffering… Even in that situation, you were worried about our team and our members to the very end… You should’ve worried about yourself first, you dummy… I’ll try to fulfill the picture you wanted us to draw. I’m sorry for leaving you in pain alone and not being by your side. This is all I can say, and I’m so angry at myself for that… If I knew that my last performance with you was the fan meeting right before I enlisted, I would have tried to meet eyes with you more on stage and joke around more with you, sticking by your side…”

"Sometimes when you’d call and say you would come to visit me in the army, just how happy I was and how much I anticipated for that day to come… It’s still so vivid, your voice back then… Do you remember? We called and talked about how we should live together after I was discharged from the army. When I said that, you laughed and said you’d think about it and let me know… Seems like I’m unable to receive a response in the end^^. I want to hear it even in my dreams, so please visit me and tell me.

“How kindly and hardworkingly have you lived your life up to now that you have so many people on your side? I’m so proud of you, my cool dongsaeng^^. Promise me one thing! Don’t be in pain up there, and live more happy than anyone else. And be making a house for us to live in, for when we meet again ><. You’ve worked so hard all this while. Thank you for being a singer. I love you, my dongsaeng, Bin-ah. -MJ,” the note ended.

Astro originally consists of six members and debuted in February 2016. Earlier this year, member Rocky's exit from the group was announced following the expiration of his contract with the agency. With Moonbin's death, it has only MJ, JinJin, Cha Eunwoo, and Sanha.

