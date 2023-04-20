Astro's Moonbin death: MJ takes urgent leave from military, BTS' Suga, IU and other celebs cancel events

After K-pop group ASTRO's member Moonbin died, the entire Korean entertainment industry has come together to mourn his death. Astro's member MJ, who was serving in the military, took an urgent leave to attend Moonbin's funeral. The later K-pop idol's sister, member of the girl group Billlie, Moon Sua will be the chief mourner at the funeral. Also read: ASTRO’s Moonbin found dead at 25, police suspect suicide

A portrait of Moonbin, member of boyband Astro, at a funeral home in Seoul, South Korea. (REUTERS)

Moonbin was founded dead on April 19 at his Seoul residence by his manager. He was 25. While police continues to probe his death, suicide is suspected.

According to ASTRO's agency Fantagio, the group member Jinjin and Sanha were the first ones to reach the spot after receiving the news of Moonbin's death. While MJ's leave has been approved, member Cha Eun Woo is flying to Seoul from the US to attend the final rites.

A view of the hospital where the funeral of Moonbin is being held in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo: REUTERS/via Reuters TV/Daewoung Kim) (REUTERS)

Meanwhile, several celebrities and artistes have mourned the loss of Moonbin. Most of them also postponed their scheduled activities, including shows, fan events and releases.

K-pop groups including iKON, Xdinary Heroes, Xikers, and The Wind have updated fans that they won't be sharing teasers or promotional activities for their group keeping Moonbin's death in mind. Singer, actor IU has also delayed her media interaction and interviews for the promotion of her upcoming big release Dream. K-pop idol Youngjae’s radio program Close Friend has also been called, which was slated to air on April 20th. YG Entertainment also pushed iKON’s comeback to April 21.

On the other hand, BTS member Suga also pushed a video fansign event which was scheduled for Friday following Moonbin's death. A notice by Weverse Shop has been shared for the same. BTS leader RM also shared a black photo as the industry continues to mourn the singer's loss.

Although Mnet’s M! Countdown and KBS2’s Music Bank will continue with their broadcast but things will be done in a sombre manner, as per Allkpop. Their shows will also come with a message of support and tribute for Moonbin. Performers will be reportedly wearing black outfits in light of the situation.

Dive Studios announced the cancellation of activities for the week. Their tweet read. "In light of Moonbin's passing, we are postponing the release of all DIVE Studios and Mindset content for this week. We send our deepest condolences and appreciate everyone's understanding.”

Amid this, Astro's agency has asked for privacy following Moonbin's death. On Thursday, their new statement reads, "The bereaved family of Moonbin, who is deeply saddened by the sudden unfortunate news, wishes to carry out the funeral quietly.”

“They wish for the entire process of the funeral from the wake to the departure of the funeral procession to be carried out privately from the reporters, and the bereaved family members do not want coverage of those who are mourning. We sincerely ask that you make his last journey beautiful, and we earnestly ask for your deep condolences," they concluded.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

